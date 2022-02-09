Rihanna continues to show off her pregnancy with revealing look – Hondudiario

*** The singer opted for a new outfit to show her pregnancy again through the streets of Beverly Hills.

Rihanna showed her pregnancy in all its splendor by posing with a unique style in which she mixed casual clothes with more daring ones.

Just a few days ago, the first photographs of Rihanna pregnant with her current partner, rapper ASAP Rocky, came to light, the singer and her partner were captured during a walk in Harlem, New York, her boyfriend’s hometown, moment in the one in which the actress also showed off her “baby bump”.

She then shared a photo album on her Instagram account, where she bragged about how much her baby has grown.

The artist who was chosen as a Style Icon by the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) in 2014, opted for a new outfit to show her pregnancy again in Beverly Hills.

Rihanna showed skin in a lace-up top by Jean Paul Gaultier under a reversible bomber jacket by Carhartt x Wardrobe NYC and stirrup leggings by The Attico. As accessories, Jimmy Choo heels with a rhinestone ankle bracelet, Balenciaga sunglasses and several necklaces, among which the Jacquie Aiche diamond chain bra stands out.

“Having a baby is something she’s never really paid attention to, but being with Rocky has opened her up to the idea. She couldn’t be happier and she is so excited to become a mom,” a source told People magazine.

The “Umbrella” singer and rapper A$ap Rocky announced their future paternity during a stroll through New York’s Harlem. Despite the frigid temperatures, Rihanna showed off her baby bump outdoors in an unbuttoned Chanel Fall/Winter 1996 puffer coat, Vetements denim pants, a luxurious Christian Lacroix cross necklace and a belt. chains also from Chanel.

Afterward, the Barbadian-born performer made her Instagram debut by sharing a photo, in what appears to be her bathroom, in which she poses in front of the mirror while lifting the shirt she’s wearing and looking down with her curly hair loose, falling on his back and face. OB/Honduran

