Rigoberta Bandini reveals her “bath of humility” due to a taxi driver’s reaction to her song “Ay mama”

A few months ago very few people knew Paula Ribó, better known as Rigoberta Bandini. However, since her participation in the benidorm fest with the song Ow momthe Catalan singer has become one of the musical revelations of the year.

The message of Ow mom, the song that Rigoberta Bandini wanted to take to Eurovision 2022, has created controversy in certain sectors of society. There are those who are delighted with this vindictive song. Other people, on the other hand, are not convinced by the message or have gotten bored of listening to it after it has been playing everywhere this month.

Moment of Rigoberta Bandini’s performance at the Benidorm Fest RTVE

Rigoberta Bandini has shared an anecdote on her Twitter account about what happened to her while she was in a taxi and her song was played on the radio. The taxi driver did not realize that he was carrying Rigoberta behind and when it rang Ow mom on the radio he changed the station quickly.





read also

Monica Walls

The protagonist has revealed the moment on Twitter and has laughed at the uncomfortable situation. “Ho, ho, ho, better bath of humility impossible”, the singer joked. In addition, she has given “thanks” to the universe for putting her feet on the ground.

Hearing you in a taxi and having the taxi driver change it jojojj best bathroom of humility possible😂thank you universe — Rigoberta Bandini (@rigobandini) February 6, 2022

The singer’s followers could not believe what Rigoberta was telling and they have transferred their support and affection to her. Some fans of the Catalan have consoled her by saying that what she wanted was to turn up the volume of the radio, but that the taxi driver had the wrong button and had inadvertently changed the station. Others have responded to the anecdote saying that a taxi driver removes the song is a good sign.

Surely it was that he turned up the volume and he was wrong 😢 it should be a crime to skip any of your songs — Helena🥀 Motomami was (@Helena_motomami) February 6, 2022

There is no better compliment than a taxi driver removing your song, I also tell you – The Almond Boy (@chico_almendra) February 6, 2022

good taste is not available to everyone — unai⚡️ (@ChicoSobresalto) February 6, 2022

Paula Ribó (Barcelona, ​​1990), has become known in the last two years thanks to Rigoberta Bandini. The Catalan began her professional career as a dubbing actress, giving the voice to the character of Caillou when she was only 7 years old. She has also voiced Dakota Fanning, Emma Stone and Shailene Woodley among other actresses. In 2020 she became known with the songs Too Many Drugs Y In Spain We Call It Soledad and in 2021 he published one of the themes of the year, Bitch. Thanks to this song, RTVE gave him the opportunity to appear at the benidorm fest and choose to represent Spain in Eurovision 2022.