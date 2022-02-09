Revocation of Mandate: INE ordered AMLO to refrain from speaking or promoting the consultation

INE ordered President Andrés Manuel López Obrador not to promote the Mandate Revocation consultation (Photo: Moisés Pablo/Cuartoscuro.com)

The Complaints and Denunciations Commission of the National Electoral Institute (INE) ordered the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) do not promote the Revocation of Mandate consultation because it is an exclusive task of the electoral body.

During the virtual extraordinary session, the electoral body, through the Complaints Commission, determined to issue a precautionary measure in its preventive guardianship aspect so that the federal president abstains from speak or give an opinion on the query.

“That the President of the Republic refrain, under any modality or format, from holding demonstrations, issuing comments, opinions or remarks on the Revocation of Mandate”

Likewise, the INE demanded that President López Obrador refrain from reviewing, adjusting, adapting, modifying or updating its strategies, programs or public policieswith the intention that their actions are within the constitutional principles of impartiality and neutrality, without interfering in the Revocation process.

The INE demanded that the president refrain from reviewing, adjusting, adapting, modifying or updating his programs or public policies (Screenshot: Youtube/INE)

The foregoing, after the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) filed a complaint for the alleged improper use of public resources and the illegal promotion of the process Revocation of Mandate, since last February 2 during his morning press conference, the president made statements about the exercise by questioning the question that will appear on the ballots.

In accordance with the project approved unanimously by the councilors Claudia Zavala and Ciro Murayama, as well as the Councilor Adriana Favela, the president’s statements transgress various articles of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States, as well as what is established in article 37 of the Guidelines for the Organization of the exercise.

Therefore, they requested that the president be ordered to “adhere to the constitutional limitations to which he is subject and stop promoting the exercise of Mandate Revocation, as well as the removal of the video of the conference hosted on the official page of the President on Facebook”.

According to the INE, the president’s demonstrations violate various articles of the Political Constitution (Photo: Galo Cañas / Cuartoscuro)

In addition, the collegiate ordered the Legal Department, the Coordination of Social Communication and Spokespersonto the Center for the Production of Informative and Special Programs (CEPROPIE), and any other public servant who participates in any official informative format, refrain from presenting, disseminating, publishing and making available the satellite signalaccording to their functions, any promotion to Revocation of Mandate.

Regarding the video of the morning conference, the Complaints and Denunciations Commission ordered the representative of the Federal Executive, the General Coordination of Social Communication and Spokesperson of the Government of the Republic, delete from facebook the reported material, as well as any other official platform, within no more than six hours.

In the session, the councilors of the electoral body recalled that both the president or any public servant, when exercising their right to freedom of expression as a public official, should consider the restriction of promoting Revocation of Mandate.

The directors recalled that both the head of the Executive or any public servant must consider the restriction of promoting the Revocation (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

“Although their freedom of expression is guaranteed, today they have limitations that must be observed, in relation to the time limit established constitutionally and legally, in order to prevent public entities from influencing the preferences of citizens in the democratic process”, they stressed.

Finally, the Electoral Institute indicated that it will be the Specialized Chamber of the Electoral Court of the Judicial Power of the Federation (TEPJF) who determined the merits of the matter and without prejudging the existence of the reported violations.

