Reviews: Four films to (re)discover Japanese cinema Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

-Drive My Car (Doraibu mai kâ, Japan/2021) Direction: Ryûsuke Hamaguchi. Cast: Hidetoshi Nishijima, Toko Miura, Masaki Okada, Reika Kirishima, Park Yurim, Jin Daeyeon. Screenplay: Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa, based on the story Drive My Car in Men Without Womenby Haruki Murakami. Music: Eiko Ishibashi. Cinematography: Hidetoshi Shinomiya. Editing: Azusa Yamazaki. Duration: 179 minutes. ★★★★★

Festival logic reminds us, over and over again, that in this tight world, as they say in football, “Cannes and 10 others play”. There is the Croisette Team, in the very first line, always ready to win the most coveted titles. And then come the others. Of course, there are exceptions that confirm the rule, but it is normal for Thierry Frémaux and his team to keep the best of each harvest.

I bring this up because of the entrance on the scene of Drive My Car. Its author, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, is right now one of the most desired names in Japanese cinematography, especially since 2015, the year of his definitive appearance in Locarno thanks to the monumental Happy hour. Since then, any project that bears his name is the meat of a great festival. In the last edition of Venice we could see Wife of a Spyby Kiyoshi Kurosawa, written by Hamaguchi himself.

Months later, the Berlinale scored the goal of having its brilliant Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy competing for the Golden Bear (he ended up winning the Grand Jury Prize). It seemed that by this season we would have had enough of Hamaguchi, but there was still Drive My Car, the choice of Cannes, that is, presumably his best work. This, said of a list of titles already impressive in its first two installments. Well, the reasoning was correct: as incontestable as an arithmetic sum.

Drive My CarI say it now, it is the masterpiece that Hamaguchi still had in store for us. An impeccable film, that is, practically perfect. But, at the same time, it is such a polite piece, so respectful (towards its characters, towards the audience it is addressing), that at no time is the inferiority complex activated in its presence. It doesn’t overwhelm, it’s nice. As much as those films by Frederick Wiseman in which the mechanisms of those institutions that safeguard the excellence of humanity are x-rayed for hours.

But this right now is not a documentary. It is a film fiction based on a literary fiction (written by Haruki Murakami)… which at the same time is constantly supported by a theatrical fiction (signed by Anton Chekhov, neither more nor less). But, before the spotlight is turned on this last point of reference, we have seen a couple make love in their bedroom. It is getting dark outside and, of course, the light is dim: both she and he have been reduced to the condition of shadows. Fine silhouettes that dialogue.

Although, to tell the truth, only she speaks and he listens. The point here is to tell a story. Another fiction, a story that captivates from the beginning; that does not let go at any time. And, to all this, nothing disturbs the course of that sexual act. On the contrary, it is as if it were nourished, to a great extent, by the fable that is floating in the environment. Until the orgasm is reached and, of course, the world stops. A sigh, another sigh, and then… “Do you want to know how it ends?”

And yes, of course it is. Scheherazade knew it; Hamaguchi as well. The film continues, but the action has transported us to the next morning and after a while it has made us jump a couple of years, and then, when we already have three quarters of an hour of footage, the opening credits appear. Drive My Car, it is obvious, it is flowing, it is not very well known where. The story captures our attention, in part, because of the sense of unpredictability that takes it behind the scenes.

There is no need to look for conflicts (even if there are), much less to feed them artificially. Whoever drives this car does so without his passengers noticing when he has changed a gear, when he accelerates or brakes. And, of course, it is impossible not to get carried away by it. The way to go, by the way, is marked by the preparation and rehearsals for a theatrical performance. From a play that will be brought to life by a cast of actors and actresses who speak Japanese, but also Mandarin, and Korean, and their corresponding sign language.

A pan-Asian team, across national borders. Each one expresses himself as best he knows; all are twinned under the universal temple of art. There where people can connect without the need to understand (rationally) who is in front of them. Director of Asaki I & II (which competed in Cannes 2018) talks about love, fidelity and healing, but above all about the benefits of speaking and listening: contact and exchange with others. He does it, yes, without forcing or rushing situations; respecting the tempo that each of them demands.

This journey, by the way, lasts almost three hours: the blink of an eye for the man who stares at processes that do not seem important, but in reality, they are. He knows it and, in the end, we do too. His staging, spectacular without the need to proclaim it, dazzles by his beautiful calligraphy, by his precise and neat sobriety. It is real cinema. Cinema that moves with the human truth that it contains. With fictional stories that speak to us looking us in the face. We are this: the stories we tell, those with which we leave a mark for those who listen to us. We will remember Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, in part, for all those that make up Drive My Car. VICTOR ESQUIROL

–Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy (Guzen to sozo, Japan/2021), by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, with Kotone Furukawa, Kiyohiko Shibukawa and Fusako Urabe. Duration: 121 minutes. ★★★★✩

After surprising the world of cinephiles with Happy hour (world premiere at Locarno 2015) and Asako I & II (Cannes 2018 Official Competition), Ryûsuke Hamaguchi presented this triptych at the Berlinale about love, coincidences, (mis)encounters always with female protagonists, one of the constants of the Japanese director. There are three medium-length films titled Magic (or Something Less Assuring), Door Wide Open Y once again that narrate a love triangle; a game of seduction from a student to an award-winning teacher and writer; and the chance meeting between two women who were supposed to be classmates 20 years ago.

Beyond the fact that they are independent stories, there are recurrent structures and ideas: not only because it is women who are at the center of the scene as a force of attraction and at times also of manipulation, but because in all of them the consequences of the most intimate choices, the incidence of chance and the ways of dealing with contradictions, temptations, desires and guilt.

Flexible, elegant and delicate both in staging and directing actors (and above all actresses), Hamaguchi works in the often risky confines of political (in)correctness. In the second episode, the sexual tension between teacher and student is evident, but while she tries to close the office door several times; he will be in charge of keeping it open, so that those who pass through the corridor can always see what happens inside. A director increasingly convinced of his style, his obsessions and his recognizable cinematographic universes. DIEGO BATLLE

–Asako I & II, (Japan-France/2018), by Ryusuke Hamaguchi. Duration: 119 minutes. ★★★½

Hamaguchi drew a lot of attention with Happy Hour, film of more than five hours that was one of the revelations of Locarno 2015. The Japanese director arrived at the main section of Cannes with a film much smaller in duration and ambitions, although with some quite surprising searches within the genre of romantic tragicomedy .

The film’s antiheroine is Asako (Erika Karata), a young woman whom we will follow for almost a decade. She will first have a passionate relationship with a boy (Masahiro Higashi) with a tendency to disappear in the most absurd ways until he finally leaves her. Several years later she -already far from her bucolic town and settled in Tokyo- she will begin a new romance, apparently calmer and more stable with another young man who she looks… just like the previous one!

It will never be entirely clear if they are parallel lives, of different dimensions, but the theme of the double and projection are present in this intriguing, light and fluid film about the dilemmas, contradictions and temptations of the female universe, which escapes style of ambitious, solemn films on “important” topics that tend to abound in the Cannes Official Selection. DIEGO BATLLE

–Happy hour (Japan/2015), by Ryusuke Hamaguchi. Duration: 317 minutes. ★★★½

“The five-hour Japanese movie.” This is how this new work by Hamaguchi, who had already competed in Locarno in 2011 with Sound of Waves. The director is not new to this excessive extensions (Intimaciesfor example, lasted 244 minutes) and it is difficult to say – with the fatigue accumulated after 9 days of the festival (it was the last title to be shown) – if such an ambition is fully justified or not.

What is clear is that it is a valuable film in its description of the relationship between four friends who are about to reach 40 years of age (two married, one separated and the other in the process of divorce). It is not difficult to guess that it is a relentless questioning of machismo, the patriarchal structure that dominates Japanese society and how the protagonists (ranging from a doctor to a housewife) will challenge the traditions and impositions that come since ancient times.

The director takes all the time in the world (a scene from a workshop on “how to connect with the body”, for example, lasts more than half an hour, there are several group trips, a trial sequence, accidents, infidelities and a long etcetera ) and in this process of exploration he swings between some conventional passages when it comes to portraying the contradictions between three generations of Japanese and other moments in which he reaches great intimacy and intensity. DIEGO BATLLE

