Retro Review: Miss Peregrine’s Peculiar Children

Based on the novel by Ramson Riggs, the plot centers on the life of Jacob Portman (Asa Butterfield) who grew up with the stories of his grandfather (Terence Stamp) and, after a terrifying incident, moves in with his father Franklin (Chris O’Dowd) to a mysterious island. However, Jacob will not stay still, because he has a hunch to be able to prove that what Abraham told has really happened.

The author takes as inspiration the photographs that were taken, at the beginning of the 20th century, of various people whose appearance simulates being tricked, in order to create a world where time travel is possible through a peculiar way and a guardian (played by Eva Green ) is in charge of sheltering various children with special abilities before an organization led by Barron (Samuel L. Jackson), whose members are called “Hollows (hollowsin English)”, which seeks to hunt them down to maintain immortality.

Having seen it in the cinema, the same year that “Alice Through the Looking Glass” had been released, I had been curious about the director’s reason for rejecting Disney’s proposal to focus on this 20th Century Fox film. But then I focused on the plot and I could understand his decision. Tim Burton’s film never abandons the hallmark that characterizes it, the gothic style, and here it had a lot to tackle. However, the film ends in a self-conclusive way (implying that he had not planned to continue with the saga), offering a family atmosphere with a lot of fantasy and a historical context that never fails: World War II.

Getting down to technical details, it was scripted by Jane Goldman, composers Mike Highman and Matthew Margesson created a score difficult to forget between flutes, pianos and violins, which refer us to a magical atmosphere, a wardrobe by Collen Atwood, visual aesthetics by Bruno Delbonnel accompanied by a montage by Chris Lebenzon.

In short, a 127-minute film that reaches our hearts, does not disappoint, keeps you in the thread of the action, decompressing the drama with touches of comedy, before a European-American staff worthy of admiration.

8/10