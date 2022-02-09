Red Bull’s Christian Horner will have a tour of the Mercedes facilities

How wise is it to keep enemies at home? This will be discovered very soon Mercedes because Christian Horner, director of Red Bull, will visit its facilities soon. This took place through an auction in which the director offered a good wool that no one else can match and now the doors will be open in Brackley.

Everything that happened in Formula during 2021 increases expectations around this visit and, above all, a meeting between Horner and toto wolff. As you read it, this pair that starred in a lot of back and forth could at least greet each other while still under the eye of the fans.

How is it that Christian Horner paid to visit the Mercedes facilities?

For now, the only one who knows the true intentions behind this visit to Mercedes is himself. Christian Horner. What was revealed is that the boss of Checo Pérez and Max Verstappen participated in a charity auction named after Autosport Awards Charity Auction.

According to various reports, Horner won this award after offering £4,000 (approximately 27 thousand 924 Mexican pesos). This money and everything else raised during the auction will be donated to the Grand Prix Trust, an organization that is dedicated to advising the staff of the teams that have gone through a bad time and need support in different aspects.

Toto Wolff when he was informed that Christian Horner had won the Mercedes tour charity auction pic.twitter.com/MUSV9s23dE — Don Jaccojwang (@omondiJdonaldo) February 7, 2022

“I hope to be able to take at least 20 people with me. Adrian (Newey), myself, Pierre Waché and probably Paul Field, our production manager. Of course it’s for a good cause, but it will also be interesting to see how the Mercedes budget was spent. I was there at the time of Martin Whitmarsh at the invitation of David Coulthard; we were not welcome in all places“, he recalled in an interview for Racing News 365.

This is not the first time that a team leader has won this prize at the auction, as McLaren’s Zak Brown visited the Red Bull facility in 2019. At that time, the CEO was working with Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris. In addition, he took the opportunity to joke on social networks, can you imagine Christian Horner doing the same with Mercedes?