Red Bull unveils its new car and announces name change

The Mexican Checo Pérez said he was eager to play his second season with the Milton Keynes team.

Red Bull presented this morning the new RB18, with which he will seek not only to repeat Max Verstappen’s world championship, but also to reach the constructors’ championship and snatch Mercedes’ dominance in Formula 1.

The new car designed by Adrian Newey’s team. A car totally different from the RB16B with which Verstappen was crowned, since there is a radical change in the regulations that modified the aerodynamics of Formula 1 cars, but also the body paint will have this variation for Red Bull, who until 2021 wore precisely the word “Red Bull” in the most colorful part of it.

The Red Bull cars of Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez and champion Max Verstappen will look different in the 2022 F1 season, with a new main sponsorship showing off the sidepods thanks to their partnership with technology company Oracle. It will now officially be Oracle Red Bull Racing.

Other notable modifications are the Pirelli tires that, by regulation, now have an 18-inch wingspan and that gives a different aesthetic to the single-seaters that are also more focused on ground effect, in search of improving competitiveness in the races.

“I am excited for the new season. We work a lot with engineers and we are impatient for the new cars and we all start from scratch,” said the man from Guadalajara.

“Going back to normal, things to get more interaction with fans and feel more of their support. It’s what I look forward to. F1 has made restrictions in recent years,” he added.

The RB18 was a sample of what the final racing car will be, because with a preseason at the door and a month and a half still to go to celebrate the first race, the Austrian team will still be able to make some changes, especially internally.

“A lot is unknown about the car, but personally I feel good. I got in the best physical shape possible and I’m very curious to see how the car behaves.” said the world champion, Max Verstappen.