Reason why Kylie Jenner has not yet released the name of her second baby

the smallest of the kardashians welcomed the new member of her family on February 2 with a post on her Instagram showing her baby’s hand next to the little girl’s Stormyaccompanied by the message “blue heart and 2/2/22″It is worth clarifying that the publication was made 5 days after the arrival of the baby.

This clearly raised suspicions that the new baby was a boy, more so knowing that the family’s responses to the post were also accompanied by many blue hearts.

However, to the surprise of the followers of Kylie and Travis These have not yet ruled on the name or sex of their newborn, therefore the rumors that they have not yet chosen it are not enough, more however, according to a source from People magazine:

“They will reveal it when Kylie is ready, probably in a few days. travis and kylie They chose the name together and will be making it public very soon. But she wants to be absolutely sure she loves the name before she makes the big announcement.”



Kylie announced the arrival of the new baby. Photo: Instagram @kyliejenner

The news of the baby’s birth was received with much love and joy by both his family and his friends and followers. Everyone has left effusive messages of celebration, as is the case with Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie’s older sister who commented on the sweet post with a “Mommy of two lives”.

Another celebrity who was present was rosalie commenting,“congratulations mommy”As always, it is well known that these two girls do not miss a moment to demonstrate their beautiful friendship.

Recall that the 24-year-old model and businesswoman released the news in early September that she was expecting her second child with Travis Scott with whom he also has his first daughter Stormy Webster 4 years old.

Something curious that Internet users have noticed is that strangely the baby’s birth occurs one day after her sister’s birthday, that is how Stormi will be on February 1 and the baby on February 2. Many gracefully speculate that if the couple has a third child could be born on February 3.