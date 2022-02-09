Real Madrid, in suspense over Karim Benzema

The Real Madrid, who narrowly beat Granada (thanks to a goal from Marco Asensio), is walking steadily to succeed Atlético de Madrid on the throne of our football. However, this story is about the concern that exists within the entity chaired by Florentino Pérez for one of his referents.

We talk about Karim Benzema (34 years old)offensive box banner Thorn Shell since Cristiano Ronaldo (37 years old, Manchester United) left the ship. Specifically, the fear of whites It has a direct connection with the round of 16 crossing of the Champions League against him Paris Saint-Germain.

Paris, a key date for Karim Benzema and Real Madrid

Based on the information released by Zero WaveBenzema remains on the wire to arrive in optimal conditions at the appointment of the Princes Park. A duel that will also have the incentive of seeing Kylian Mbappé (23 years old) in action against what could be his new club. For now, it seems that Karim’s presence has already been ruled out for the match with Villarreal.

Carlo Ancelotti, coach Meringuemade his speech about the physical state of his pupil clear. “We are not going to risk it, it is not a Champions League final. We are not going to have this risk of relapse. He knows him. If he does not play, it is not that we reserve him, it is because he cannot play. If he is well, he travels. If not, he stays at home.”he asserted a few days ago in the press room.