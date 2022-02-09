Razzie, the award given to the worst films of the year

The Oscars award the best of cinema year after year, always controversial for their nominations, it is the most coveted statuette by everyone in the world of cinema, but there is an antagonist that nominates the worst of the seventh art and they are the Razzie Awards.

What is the origin of the anti Oscars?

These awards are better known as the Golden Raspberry Awards o Golden Raspberry Awards, emerged in the 1980s as an antithesis of the Oscar Awards and celebrate year after year the worst of cinema in the world.

On the other hand, the Razzies Awards were created by the film critic and writer John JB Wilson, trying to complement and criticize the Academy Awards with a comedic approach.

Those selected as finalists rarely personally pick up their statuette, which is made from a golf ball-sized plastic raspberry, glued atop a celluloid spool, sprayed with gold spray paint and It has a value of about 4.89 dollarsthat is, about 100 Mexican pesos.

The Razzies became popular little by little, some actors like Sylvester Stallone and Tom Selleck they came to pick up his statuettesince that could have a positive image of them by accepting self-criticism of their work.

These awards are quite popular among moviegoers as they create controversy and can pay $40 to vote for the worst movies of the year.

The worst of Hollywood

The awards are annual and voted by the members of the Golden Raspberry Award Foundation, which is an open association that gives voting rights to anyone who pays their registration.

Through voting, rewards are given to those worst actors, writers, directors and movies of the American film industry, for which many awards have been praised for giving the award to films that are classified as ‘garbage’

Likewise, the name of the award comes from the English phrase ‘blowing a raspberry’, which refers to the sound made by blowing with the tongue between the lips (like the sound of flatulence) and refers to something that is of poor quality.

Finally, the awards are presented at a ceremony held on the eve of the Oscars, in an informal event.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED IN: Who is the Mexican nominated for an Oscar for ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’?