The Oscar they award the best of cinema year after year, always controversial for their nominations, it is the most coveted statuette by everyone in the world of cinema, but there is an antagonist who nominates the worst of the seventh art and they are the Razzie Awards.

Razzie Awards: What is the origin of the anti-Oscars for the worst movies of the year?

These awards are better known as the Golden Raspberry Awards o Golden Raspberry Awards, emerged in the 1980s as an antithesis of the Oscar Awards and celebrate year after year the worst of cinema in the world.

On the other hand, Razzie Awards were created by film critic and writer John JB Wilson, attempting to complement and criticize the Academy Awards with a comedic approach.

Those selected as finalists rarely personally pick up their statuette, which is made from a golf-ball-sized plastic raspberry, glued atop a celluloid spool, spray-painted with gold spray paint, and is worth about $4.89, that is, some 100 Mexican pesos.

The Razzies became popular little by little, some actors like Sylvester Stallone and Tom Selleck they went to pick up their statuette, since that could have a positive image of them by accepting self-criticism of their work.

These awards are quite popular among moviegoers as they create controversy and can pay $40 to vote for the worst movies of the year.

The Golden Raspberry Award rewards the worst of Hollywood

The awards are annual and voted by the members of the foundation Golden Raspberry Award Foundationwhich is an open association that gives the right to vote to anyone who pays their registration.

Through voting, the worst actors, screenwriters, directors and films in the American film industry are awarded, so many awards have been praised for giving the award to films that are classified as ‘garbage’

Also, the name of the award comes from the English phrase ‘blowing to raspberry‘, which refers to the sound made by blowing with the tongue between the lips (like the sound of flatulence) and refers to something that is of poor quality.

Finally, the prizes are awarded at a ceremony held on the eve of the Oscar awards, at an informal event.