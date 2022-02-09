Rayados seeks to avoid a greater ridicule in the Club World Cup

With your participation in the Club World Cup already labeled as an insurmountable failure, scratched will play this Wednesday match for fifth place in the tournament against an opponent, Al-Jazeerawhich acts as a local as it is based in the United Arab Emirates.

The gang was eliminated in the first duel by the Egyptian Al-Ahly, causing the relationship to break with a good part of their fans, which requests the departure of DT Javier Aguirre.

For this reason, some supporters present in Arab lands have protested in recent days, facing a game that could do more harm than good for the club, since Vasco’s position is at stake. However, a victory this Wednesday (at 7:30 a.m. in Central Mexico) will serve just to moderately calm the waters.

In case of losing, the albiazules they would be the team with the worst participation in the FIFA tournament of a Mexican club, since they would equal the sixth place of Chivas in the 2018 editionwhen they lost the game for fifth place against Espérance de Tunis on penalties, when previously the Aztec teams had achieved at least fifth place.

Opposite is a rival Vasco Aguirre knows wellsince he managed Al-Wahda in 2015 in the United Arab Emirates, where he won two President Cups and the League Cup, so that faced Al-Jazeera four timesleaving a balance of one win, one draw and two losses in what is known as the Abu Dhabi Classic.

Al Jazira, which shares ownership with Manchester City, being owned by Sheik Mansouris based in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, a country that has a reputation as an ‘oasis of peace’, which the Yemen War puts in jeopardy.

As far as budgets are concerned, Rayados is vastly superior as it has a workforce valued at 86 million euroswhile that of Al-Jazira is quoted at 19.3 million euros.

THE WAR AND POLITICAL CONFLICT AROUND THE WORLD

In mid-January, the capital of the United Arab Emirates and the Mussafah industrial area were attacked by Houthi rebels in Yemen, with missiles and drones at Dubai and Abu Dhabi airportswith a balance of three dead and six wounded.

The attack it was in response to the bombing of the Arab Coalition led by Saudi Arabia and to which the United Arab Emirates belong. This attack was attributed to him by Yahya Sarea, military spokesman for the Houthis, and he issued a threat.

“Yemen’s Operation Cyclone targeted Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports and the Mussafah refinery, as well as a large number of important and sensitive Emirati sites and facilities. We will not hesitate to expand the (attack) targets to include more important sites and facilities during the next period”, he commented.

The Houthi rebels regularly attack Saudi Arabia and they had not attacked the Emirates since 2018so in 2019 they announced a redeployment of their forces in Yemen with a low profile.

The Emirates have a reputation as an oasis of peacea rich country that has 10 million inhabitants, although 90 percent are immigrant workers, which is usually in the news for having the tallest tower in the world, for international competitions or ostentatious hotels.