Rayados scores and is fifth in the Club World Cup

scratched avoided the greatest ridicule, having failed in the Club World Cup. The royal team thrashed 3-1 Al-Jazeera to rescue the fifth place in the tournament and now, yes, focus on the Liga BBVA MX.

Summary and goals of Rayados vs Al-Jazira

Just in the first minutes, Zayed Sultan he deflected the ball inside the area but sent it into his own goal. Despite the goalkeeper’s effort, the technology showed that the ball had crossed the goal line.

scratched It was a gale in the first half. That’s why at 11 minutes, Rogelio Funes Mori He took the ball inside the area and before the goalkeeper’s lukewarm bailing, he managed to shoot with his right leg to send it to the bottom of the net.

At 25 minutes, Monterey liquidated it. On a free kick Cesar Montes He got up inside the area and with his head he sent the ball into the back of the net. The third goal that ended up being decisive.

For the second part, scratched He was able to make the fourth with a heads up Rudolph Pizarro. However, the midfielder failed to define before the goalkeeper’s exit. In the final minutes, Al-Jazira got the discount with a goal from Bruno at the second post to “do the honor”. The team of Javier Aguirre will return to Mexico with fifth place in Club World Cup.

Rayados vs Al-Nahyan Stats | Club World Cup

After a very bad presentation in his debutin the Quarterfinals of said contest, as they fell 1-0 against Al-Ahly, a team that had more than 10 casualties, the rematch is just around the corner, when the initial whistle is blown o’clock at 7:30 AM (Central Mexico time).

Plus this could be the last chance you get Javier Aguirre to protect his place on the bench of the people from Monterrey, because last Saturday’s defeat did not leave the fans or the club directors at all happy, so they could already be thinking about the substitute for “El Vasco”.