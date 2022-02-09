Rayados fans left their mark on the Steel Giant after the Gang’s defeat

The fans expressed their annoyance after losing to Al-Ahly

February 08, 2022 9:25 p.m.

Rayados de Monterrey did not have their long-awaited debut in the Club World Cup, after losing against the Al-Ahly team from Egypt in the first game of this competition, this being a poor participation, regardless of what happens on Wednesday against Al -Jazeera.

The fact caused all the fans of the Gang to demonstrate both in the United Arab Emirates and in the city of Monterrey, because the fans placed banners in front of the Steel Giant to express their annoyance at this defeat against a team that had been cataloged by the Mexican media as “inferior”.

This was an important show of rejection by the fans against the Rayados players, board and coaching staff, the most important issue being the request to leave coach Javier Aguirre, who has been criticized for his performance in the competition.

Despite this, Aguirre himself has assured that he does not intend to resign and that he has the full support of the board to promote his football process, also having the objective of closing his participation in the Club World Cup with a victory.

The disappointment in the Club World Cup could be definitive if they lose their next match, a result that would be quite difficult for the fans to forget.