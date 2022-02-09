Qualcomm becomes a Premium Partner of Scuderia Ferrari

ferrari has announced a partnership with Qualcomm Technologiesso from then on the expert company in manufacturing mobile SoCs becomes a premium partner of Scuderia Ferrari through Snapdragon, Qualcomm’s brand of premium products and experiences that is leveraged across multiple platforms and categories, including automotive.

The agreement with Qualcomm Technologies will have a strong technological impact aimed at accelerating the digital transformation process of Ferrari and its road cars. Starting from the first common projects already identified, such as the digital cockpit, the two companies will pool ideas and knowledge to explore new opportunities and a series of technological solutions.

The Snapdragon logo will debut on the F1-75the Ferrari single-seater that will be presented in Maranello on February 17, 2022. In addition, the sports activities of the Maranello brand will be part of the sponsorship.