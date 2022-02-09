Qualcomm becomes a Premium Partner of Scuderia Ferrari
ferrari has announced a partnership with Qualcomm Technologiesso from then on the expert company in manufacturing mobile SoCs becomes a premium partner of Scuderia Ferrari through Snapdragon, Qualcomm’s brand of premium products and experiences that is leveraged across multiple platforms and categories, including automotive.
The agreement with Qualcomm Technologies will have a strong technological impact aimed at accelerating the digital transformation process of Ferrari and its road cars. Starting from the first common projects already identified, such as the digital cockpit, the two companies will pool ideas and knowledge to explore new opportunities and a series of technological solutions.
The Snapdragon logo will debut on the F1-75the Ferrari single-seater that will be presented in Maranello on February 17, 2022. In addition, the sports activities of the Maranello brand will be part of the sponsorship.
“We believe that innovation requires market leaders to work together. Thanks to this agreement with Qualcomm Technologies, we broaden our knowledge in digital and web 3.0 technologies, areas with great potential for the automotive and motorsport sectors. We believe that valuable alliances, and a distinctive interpretation of Ferrari, they end up enhancing the excellence of the products,” said Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari.
“We are excited to see our leadership in automotive technology play an integral role in this new strategic relationship with Ferrari. We look forward to helping shape what the future holds as we work together to deliver world-class driving experiences for its customers throughout the world.” through our Snapdragon Digital Chassis,” said Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated.