Premieres Movistar Play February 2022: All the movies and soap operas that are released

Movistar Play renews its catalog with new series, foreign and Peruvian films in february 2022as we are used to.

For this month, highlights the entry of “Asu Mare 3”, “Amores perro” and more. Find out in the following note what are the premieres of the platform by February 2022.

Movistar Play sternos for February 2022

Where is the comedian?

Five experienced comedians are invited to compete in a reality show to win a juicy contract as the new star of Tondero. Gachi Rivero, Carlos Palma, Guillermo Castañeda, Mateo Garrido Lecca and Rodolfo Reaño will be put to the test with different stage challenges that they must meet, while surviving the conflicts that coexistence between friends who are now rivals brings. Available: February 11.

“AsuMare 3”

Cachin is going to Miami! All the details of the crazy character of Carlos Alcántara to obtain the visa are intertwined with a crazy family entanglement. The direction is in charge of the Ecuadorian Jorge Ulloa, responsible for the success of YouTube, Conexión TV. Available from February 4.

Extraordinary

Auggie is a 10-year-old boy with a genetic deformity that has kept him out of school. His parents Nate (Owen Wilson) and Isabel (Julia Roberts) decide to take him to a new study center where he will meet his first friends. Now available.

Loves Dogs

The directorial debut of award-winning Alejandro González Iñárritu (The Revenant, Birdman) tells three independent stories that connect to each other by accident. Along with “21 Grams” and “Babel”, it is part of Iñárritu’s popular “Trilogy of Death”. Now available.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

A new adaptation of the popular video game franchise Resident Evil. This new vision takes elements directly from the first two installments of the saga and gives them a more gloomy and terrifying air. Available: February 3 at S/ 10.90

Halloween Kills

Michael Myers returns to continue his bloodbath in this direct sequel to the 2018 remake, Halloween. Jamie Lee Curtis also returns, “the scream queen” and protagonist of the original saga created by John Carpenter. Available: February 26 at S/ 10.90

Monster Family 2

The witch Baba Yaga and the butler Reinfeld are getting married! But an unexpected kidnapping turns everything upside down at the wedding, and now the Wishbon family must save the day as each member grapples with their own personal problems. Available: February 17 at S/10.90

Tatan

National production that recounts the adventures of Luis D’Unian Dulanto, alias ‘Tatán’, the handsome delinquent from Calle de las Carrozas in Barrios Altos who, with the help of the newspapers of the time, became a popular legend , Available: February 25.

