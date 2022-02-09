Pete Davidson refers to Kim Kardashian as “his girlfriend” for the first time

The drama between Kim Kardashian and the father of her children, Kanye West, seems to have no end. Things between them became very tense last weekend after the rapper decided to air the dirty laundry of his complicated separation with Kim and the way she has to educate the four children of the marriage, which caused them to The socialite said enough and categorically silenced her ex-husband through social networks.

A new attack from Kanye West, who since the couple’s divorce was announced a year ago, has stated on several occasions that he does not agree with the separation. Not only is he against the divorce of the businesswoman, but he seems to have made his mission that she does not rebuild her life. For this reason, the rapper seems determined to break his new relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, with whom Kim has regained the illusion.

Kim and Pete were seen for the first time last October. Instagram

A spark that arose when both participated in a sketch of the legendary comedy show Saturday night Live!, in which the comedian works and in which Kim appeared as a collaborator. In their performance, both shared a kiss that made sparks fly, and that resulted in both wanting to see if that attraction went beyond the television cameras. The 41-year-old businesswoman thus recovered her illusion with the 28-year-old comedian, with whom she would have decided to take things easy and, after being seen on a first date in an amusement park and various outings in New York and Los Angeles , their usual places of residence, Kim and Pete seem to have taken the final step by making their relationship official.





Kanye West has not stopped launching attacks and hints towards the couple, the last one being an explosive musical theme in which he threatens to attack Pete Davidson and harshly criticizes his ex-wife; but it seems that they turn a deaf ear to what the rapper may say and continue with their relationship, which seems to be going from strength to strength. So much so that Pete already addresses Kim as his “girlfriend”, indicating that they have taken another step in their relationship.

Pete Davidson dismisses Kanye West’s threats. GTRES

He did it while participating in the People talk show, where he was asked if his rise to fame had given him the opportunity to enjoy a more fun lifestyle, which the comedian denied, assuring that his daily routine is the most normal, since he spends his days recording some program or television intervention and spending time with his friends or “his girlfriend”: “If I’m free, I spend time with my friends or with my girlfriend, and we stay at home”, he said matter-of-factly, “I don’t usually do much.”

We will never get used to Pete Davidson calling Kim K his girlfriend

pic.twitter.com/whdWJL1xW8 — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) February 8, 2022

It is the first time that Davidson refers to Kim as his partner, after months waiting for confirmation of a relationship that is going from strength to strength and that has the approval of Kim’s famous sisters, who “love it” that they are together, since they see how happy it makes Kim to be with Pete, who has managed to provide her with the tranquility and fun that she needs.

