Pete Davidson has a candle with the face of Kim Kardashian

A complete ‘timeline’ of the relationship between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

All the celebrity couples that 2021 has left us.

Pete Davidson has left the entire Internet hallucinating with his latest interview, and it is that in it he referred to Kim Kardashian as his “girlfriend” for the first time. As if this were not enough, the comedian showed a curious object that he has on his nightstand that has left us in ‘shock’: a candle with the face of the businesswoman. Yes, you read it right.

The humorist opened the doors of his room to the television program ‘People’ through a video call, in which it was very clear to us that he is crazy about the businesswoman. After showing off his yellow flower-shaped pillow by designer Takashi Murakami (whom Kanye West adores, by the way), attention turned to this quirky prayer candle. The presenter asked her if what she saw was a candle with the face of Kim Kardashian. “Yes, it is! That’s exactly it,” he replied with a shy smile. Will you pray to Saint Kim every night?

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

What is clear is that the relationship between the two is better than ever. For the businesswoman, being around Pete right now has to be great, as she’s been under a lot of stress lately. Yes, we are referring to his divorce from Kanye West and, specifically, to the incendiary statements he made this weekend (which, by the way, he has already deleted).

Kim and Pete form one of the most unexpected couples of the year. Since their relationship came to light, the lovebirds have not stopped grabbing headlines: they go to romantic restaurants together, they go on luxurious trips, they have nice gestures with each other… Well, and there is even speculation about the possibility that They will live very close to each other.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io