Penélope Cruz thanks Pedro Almodóvar for his role in Parallel Mothers and “of course, the incomparable Javier Bardem”

It is the first time that a Spanish actress and actor are nominated at the same time in the category of actor and leading actress at the Oscars. Also, they are a couple. In this case, it is not the first time that a marriage or a couple of actors attend the film awards ceremony where both are nominated. Even this year, it won’t be Penélope Cruz, for parallel mothersand Javier Bardem, Being The Ricardos the only couple nominated, Kirsten Dunst and Jeese Plemons are also up for the awards, for The power of the dog.

It is not the first time that our most international actors have gone up to collect the statuette. Both have Oscars in their windows, Penélope Cruz for her interpretation of Vicky Cristina Barcelona, and Javier Bardem, for their work on No country for old men.

Penélope Cruz wanted to thank the people who have made it possible for her to be nominated again for one of the great film awards, starting with Pedro Almodóvar. «I am eternally grateful to Pedro Almodóvar for his leadership, his unique vision, his incredible talent and for trusting me once again.”

The actress from Alcobendas recalls her experience working with the director from La Mancha and «from the cast of parallel mothers It was nothing short of extraordinary, and to be recognized for a film that is so close to my heart is truly special to me. What an honor to be nominated alongside this phenomenal group of actresses!”

Of course, thanks for the nomination to the members of the Academy, Sony Pictures Classic, El Deseo and «our incredible cast and crew who gave so much to this film. And thanks Peter! I can never thank you enough!”

In this tour, he also congratulates the composer Alberto Iglesias, nominated for the soundtrack of Madres Paralelas and «of course the incomparable Javier Bardem. Are we dreaming?

In addition to Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem and Kirsten Dunst and Jeese Plemons, other couples have been nominated the same year to go up to collect the statuette.