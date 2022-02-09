Pedro Caixinha experiences friction with a reporter in the presentation of Harold Preciado

Santos’ coach was upset by one of the questions in the Colombian’s presentation.

The technician of Saints, Peter Caixinhahad a brush with a reporter during the presentation of the Colombian reinforcement Harold Preciousthis when questioning him about the possible ownership of the South American in the next game of MX League against America.

During the round of questions a reporter questioned “Would it be confirmed that you can start the next game against America?”

Given this, Caixinha said “According to you you could have started against Atlas”, he said ironically. Then she added in a higher tone of voice “I was very clear on that. I appreciate that when it is not clear that you clarify it for me. Do you want me to tell you that I am going to start against America? I’m not going to answer that.”

Pedro Caixinha had a brush with a reporter in the presentation of Harold Preciado. imago7

Given this, the reporter ended with an “Okay”. Saints succumbed last weekend against the champion Atlasand in said commitment, Harold Precious entered in the last 10 minutes of the game, which ended with a 2-1 victory against the Tapatíos.

“I feel happy, proud to be in this great club. When they went to Barranquilla (the board), we talked a lot, I asked about the city, the people, the team, the human side, the coaching staff. He told me (Dante Elizalde) that there are great people and I have felt at home, they have received me very well and I am proud. I hope to accomplish things this year,” Harold said.

Peter Caixinha questioned the actions of his squad after the commitment held in the Jalisco Stadium and he was blunt in mentioning that the goals they receive are “cartoon”.

“It is very easy to explain this defeat: you have conceded cartoon goals, the 2-0 goal cannot be allowed in professional football,” the helmsman said over the weekend.

Saints marches in the penultimate position of the Closing Tournament 2022 with a tie and three setbacks.