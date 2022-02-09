Paolo Yrizar “scares” them JJ Macías and Ángel Zaldívar in Chivas

Paolo Yrizar has started the Clausura 2022 Tournament in the Expansion League with CD Tapatío in the best waysince it adds three goals that have been fundamental for the subsidiary team of the Chivas from Guadalajara is at the top of the campaign, for which he warns that he is ready to contribute in case Marcelo Leaño requires him with the first team looking to compete with Ángel Zaldívar and the new incorporation of José Juan Macías.

The 24-year-old attacker is having a great time with the rojiblanco team, which is why he considers the priority is to follow the same line of work that gives you the opportunities according to the needs of the institution, but you feel ready to fight for a place in the Sacred Flock if allowed by both the coaching staff and the board.

“You work for that, to be able to have the opportunity in Chivas, but in the end it is a decision made by the people at the top, I am focused on what is mine. The arrival of JJ Macías will make it more competitive so that we don’t relax and draw out the virtues of each one. I am very happy with the start of the group, if you talk about individual goals they have to be there, but you also have to see the group goals, we have to raise our hands with the desire to transcend and we have the dream of being able to be in the first division”, Yrizar commented at the press conference this Tuesday, February 8.

Ricardo Cadena reveals the keys that have them at the top

For his part, the helmsman of the group from Guadalajara explained to the express question of Flock Passion what have been the keys to success to stay as leaders of the campaign with 18 units within six of his closest pursuer who is Atlético Morelia, without defeats and with a goal difference of +7.

“I believe that the conviction that we can transmit a game system, We have been working on several variants, we have played a line of three central defenders, and in the end it is the conviction of the boys to be able to develop this idea that little by little will give results. We have tried to serve all areas and we have a complete team, starting That is why we seek to send them the idea for this tournament and all the guidelines together”, explained the former Chivas defender in the 1990s.