Palmeiras beat Al-Ahly and advanced to the Final

palm treestwo-time champion Libertadores Cupdefeated in Abu Dhabi, by 2-0, the Al Ahly Egyptian, who eliminated Monterey Stripedand advanced to the Final of the Club World Cup which is disputed in United Arab Emirates and, incidentally, he got even for the defeat suffered in the previous edition against the African champion.

Rafael Veiga Y Dudu, who also exchanged assists, scored goals for the palm treesa team that thus took revenge for the defeat a year ago against the same rival in the dispute for third place in the Club World Cup 2020but which was celebrated in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic coronavirus.

The “Verdao” of Sao Paulo Thus, in the Final next Saturday, he awaits the winner of the other Semifinal that will be played this Wednesday on Chelseachampion of the Champions Leagueand the Saudi Al-Hilal, champion of Asia and who beat the host Al-Jazira Emirati in the Quarterfinals 1-6.

From the start of the game, the Brazilian team, led by the Portuguese Abel Ferrera and champion of the last two editions of the Libertadores Cupsought to impose conditions, although without desperation, against an African rival, who arrived with high morale after having left the Champion of Concacaf.

Ferreira surprised with the inclusion of Uruguayan winger Joaquín Piquerez as the starter, who only joined the rest of the delegation the day before, after having gone through a quarantine in Brazil due to his positive for covid-19 detected last week.

The lateral Marcos Rocha and the attackers Dudú and Roni put in danger in the first minutes of the game the defense of the two-time African champion, led by the South African Pitsu Mosimanewho was an assistant to veteran Carlos Alberto Parreira when the Brazilian coached the South African team.

With the passing of the minutes, palm trees he maintained dominance and with plays by Raphael Veiga, Piquerez and Gustavo Scarpa he was always prowling the rival area with desire to score.

In minute 38, in an attack started by DanielDudú managed to make a masterful “three-finger” pass to Rafael Veigawho calmly defined over the goal defended by Ali Lofti.

In the second half, when the teams were barely comfortable on the field, Piquerez started a play that passed to Rapahel Veiga and the creative, returning the pass for the first goal, enabled Dudu, who overflowed from the right and with a powerful shot made it 2-0.

The Al Ahly he tried to shake himself off and lunged for the discount, launching the entire team on the attack.

At 71 minutes, in a mistake by goalkeeper Wéverton, Mohammed Sherif scored, but the French referee Clement Turpi, with the support of the VAR he annulled the goal due to the Egyptian’s advanced position.

Also with a VAR decision, Turpi sent off Ayman Ashraf with a red card for a treacherous foul on Rony.

At replenishment time, the reserve Mohammed Sherif he crashed a shot on the crossbar, which could mean the discount goal.

