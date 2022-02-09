Oscars 2022 | Cruella, the most fashionable antiheroine takes over the awards season | Oscar | Nominations | cruella | Disney | VIU

cruel De Vil is one of the most iconic Disney villains for her twisted but ingenious creative mind, and especially for the incredible outfits that are part of her wardrobe. This element is a hallmark of all past versions of this anti-heroine and Emma Stone’s portrayal in the live action ‘Cruella’ was no different. This is confirmed by his recent nominations for the oscars 2022.

The spinoff of the 101 Dalmatians villain has been a topic of conversation among fashionistas in the last year due to the surprising outfits created by costume designer Jenny Beavan. Recognized in the industry thanks to her Oscar Award for her work on ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’, Jenny created various looks inspired by great figures from the world of fashion and the historical context in which the film is oriented, a fact that has led her to being nominated again for the Hollywood Academy, the BAFTA Awards and the Critic’s Choice Awards in the same category ‘Best Costume Design’.

Determined to break into the fashion industry with her clothing designs, Estella (her real name cruel in the film) joins forces with two young thieves whom he becomes his friends to make a name for himself on the streets of 1970’s London. The talent of the young con artist manages to capture the attention of the sophisticated and terrifying Baroness von Hellman, played by actress Emma Thompson. However, a series of events cause Estella’s sinister side to flourish and she transforms into the villain we all know. The new one cruel Disney’s De Vil is a rebellious, irreverent and extravagant woman who pays an ode to great fashion designers through her stunning suits.

Jenny Beavan confessed that John Galliano and Vivienne Westwood were her two great references when creating the looks of cruel, a fact that we can verify through the extravagance and theatrical essence, very Galliano-like, that make up the antiheroine’s costumes. For her part, the mother of punk was honored through elements such as tartan, black leather and performances from cruel in front of Baroness von Hellman, which had political components as Westwood usually did and used to do in the midst of the punk rock revolution that took place in London in the seventies. Christian Dior and Cristóbal Balenciaga were other haute couture designers from whom the costume designer drew inspiration for the aesthetic of the live action, specifically for Baroness Von Hellman dyeing. Her wardrobe contrasts completely with that of the villain thanks to her elegant headdresses, accessories and the clean and marked structures that we see in the ball gowns.

However, as wonderful as the costumes turned out, it is not the only thing that caught the attention of this spinoff, makeup is also another strong point that has received positive reviews. Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon were nominated for Academy Awards, BAFTAs and Critic’s Choice Awards in the category of ‘Best Hair and Makeup’ for the dazzling looks they created for ‘cruel‘. In this way, the reboot of this animated classic presents us with a completely different and super fashionista version of the most glamorous Disney villain that has left fashionistas thirsty for more.

