Oscar Awards 2022: the record that Denzel Washington broke after his last nomination

Denzel Washington is one of the most recognized actors in Hollywood and his latest nomination for the Oscar Awards 2022he made it break a record: he turned it into the artist African-American who was a candidate for the award the most times in the history of the contest.

Nominated 10 times for the award throughout his extensive careerof which twice he was victorious, Denzel was among the best in each group since the 1980s. In 1988, he made his debut at the gala with a nomination for Best Supporting Actor for cryfreedom; while in 2022, he competes for the award for Best Leading Actor for The tragedy of Macbetha category in which he faces the interpretation of the king richard by Will Smith.

The Tragedy of Macbeth movie trailer

The seasoned actor previously earned his ninth nomination in 2018 for his leading role in Roman J. Israel, Esq.. Despite his record, Washington hasn’t won an Oscar in the last 20 years.the last time he won a statuette was for Training Day in 2002.

Like the protagonist of John Q., Halle Berry is another of the great actresses that made history like first black woman to win an Academy Award for Best Actress in 2002. During the special Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising from ABC, Berry said she is “completely heartbroken” because of the discordant statistics. Historically, these awards have not accompanied black actors.. Even if Sidney Poitier became the first African-American man to win Best Actor in 1964, Washington was the second only in 2002.

Oscar 2022: the most nominated films for Hollywood Academy Awards

This Tuesday morning, the actress Tracee Ellis Ross (black ish) and actor, singer and author Leslie Jordan (Will & Grace) revealed the nominees oscars 2022the awards of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Hollywood. The films that aspire to more statuettes are the power of the dogwith 12 candidates) and Dunewith 10, closely followed by Love without barriers Y Belfast, both with 7.

When the deadline for voting expired on Thursday the 3rd, it was officially announced that this year the historical record of voters was surpassed and that said votes were cast from 82 countries. so reported Dawn Hudson, CEO of the Academy, although he did not specify the number of members who participated in the vote. Total, 9487 people are authorized to do so.

The films with the most Oscar nominations in 2022 are The Power of the Dog, Dune, with 10, Love Without Barriers and Belfast (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

The 94th awards ceremony will take place on March 27, although the unknowns remain about how it will be carried out. Although it transpired that the Academy is evaluating having more than one host to expedite delivery and not repeat last year’s disappointing broadcast, one of the most unsuccessful in its history, as the rating numbers also indicated.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Y no time to die, the highest grossing movies of the year, they only had one nomination in the field of visual effects for the Marvel movie and the three obtained by the farewell of Daniel Craig from james-bond (visual effects, sound and original song for the theme composed by Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell, the first nomination for both). Too Lady Gaga ran out of chances for the gucci house Y Ben Affleck for his work on The Tender Bar.