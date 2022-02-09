Oscar 2022: Where to see each of the nominated films?

We were barely with coffee in hand when the oscars 2022 they surprised us with this year’s nominations. This 2022 through a live presentation carried out by Leslie Jordan Y Tracee Ellis Rossthe Academy has let us see the final list that will be contenders to take home the award.

Between surprises and revelations, until the long-awaited nominations, the Academy gathered a group of films that without a doubt we want to see right now and we can’t wait any longer for the ceremony that will take place on March 27. To tell the truth we come from atypical golden globes and ones Critics Choice Awards postponed, which generated even more expectation for all of us the presentation of this final list, in a few oscars 2022 that will close the awards season (like every year).

What has left the door open for us to run to streaming and put play to all the films what we need to see. We know there are several must-sees that we’ve been keeping an eye on since their premiere, but there are several revelations to see that are still in time to make up your next marathon, so it’s the perfect time to view each and every nominee before the most important gala in cinema.

Oscars 2022 winning movies you can watch on Netflix

Benedict Cumberbatch and Kodi Smit-Mcphee are Phil Burbank and Peter Gordon in Jane Campion’s western drama film. Netflix

As expected, the streaming giant managed to group the most nominated movies on this list. Although, the one that starts as a favorite in the major categories is The Power of the Dogleading the lists for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor, we cannot miss the other two Netflix gems with Andrew Garfield’s performance in Tick ​​Tick… ​​Boom!, or Adam McKay’s crazy comedy, Don’t Look Up. That, not to mention the nomination for Penélope Cruz for Parallel Mothers by Pedro Almodovar.