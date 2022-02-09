Oscar 2022: The guide to the nominated movies to watch on Netflix

We rub our hands over each and every one of the nominations for the oscars 2022. Although we already had an idea of ​​the films that could appear on this list, and we already advanced several of them, there were several very pleasant surprises. Apart from highlighting the obvious, the hope in the nominations also rested on the fact that we are eager to see each and every one of the nominated films (like every year, obviously) something that streaming has made possible and that puts within our reach titles that we had to wait (in Latin America) for years for them to appear on the screens.

It is clear that the ‘streaming war’ is no longer just about media content and trending movies and series. Now, digital platforms have set their sights on the most important event in the film industry. So we can say that the oscars 2022 are already dominated by online platforms and who else than the streaming giant itself to lead the nominations with 25 nominations.

What are the Oscar 2022 nominated movies that you can watch on Netflix?

the power of the dog

Benedict Cumberbatch and Kodi Smit-Mcphee are Phil Burbank and Peter Gordon in Jane Campion’s western drama film. Netflix

The movie of Jane Campion is the favorite to take the night of March 27. Leading the category of most nominations with 12, the power of the dog It is the film to win in the most outstanding areas of the gala, but, as we well know, the Oscars like surprises. The Netflix Original Movie with nominations, in addition to Best Picture, for all Leading Actors: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, and Kodi Smit-McPhee (no one takes away the latter), Jane Campion for Best Director and Ari Wenger for Best Cinematography and, as if that were not enough, Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood for soundtrack. Only time, and the Academy, will tell if nominations They turn into awards.

don’t look up