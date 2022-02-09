Oscar 2022 nominations: surprises, disappointments and curiosities

The race to Oscar enters its final stretch and the known nominations this Tuesday leave various anecdotes, surprises and disappointments to take into account before the delivery of the statuettes on March 27.

The sensations of joy and hope have been left by the tape “The Power of the Dog” -the most nominated, with 12 nominations-, which thus became the film with the most nominations produced by Netflixand the platform now hopes to win the Oscar for best film for the first time in its history.

History that has already made the film “Drive My Car”which became the first japanese film to be a finalist in the categories of best film and best adapted screenplay.

Its director, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, has also emerged as the third Japanese director, after Hiroshi Teshigahara and Akira Kurosawa, chosen among the five best filmmakers of the year for the Hollywood Academy.

Without forgetting the animated film “Flee”, by Jonas Poher Rasmussen, which has managed to be nominated for best international, animated and documentary feature film. No production had ever done it before.

In addition, in the category of best international film, the 94th edition of the Oscars will have among its candidates for the first time a production from Bhutan (South Asia) with the film “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”.

No rookies in the best actor category

Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of The Dog”), Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!”), Will Smith (“King Richard”), Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”), and Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”) already had previous nominations in the category of best actor. So, for the first time in 41 years, no rookie actors will be competing on this record.

Who does manage to premiere this time in Kristen Stewart, as a candidate for best leading actress for her role as Princess Diana of Wales in “Spencer”, by Pablo Larraín.

In the list of finalists for best leading actress, there is also the Spanish Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”), who for the first time has been nominated the same year as her partner Javier Bardem. The Spanish couple accumulates four Oscar nominations each throughout their career.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons make up the other couple nominated for this edition. The two are up for best supporting actress and best supporting actor, respectively, for their roles in “The Power of the Dog.”

Before them, other couples got a double nomination: Vivien Leigh, for “Gone with the Wind” and Laurence Olivier, for “Wuthering Heights”; Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, for “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”; Rachel Roberts for “This Sporting Life” and Rex Harrison for “Cleopatra.”

disappointment came to Lady Gaga (“The House of Gucci”), who is not among those chosen for best actress. The artist was nominated for BAFTAs, Golden Globes and the US Actors Guild Awards. (SAG, for its acronym in English.

as curiosities, Judi Dench (“Belfast”) has become at 87 the oldest woman to be nominated for best supporting actress; and the Puerto Rican Rita Moreno (90 years old) loses the opportunity to win the Oscar again.

The first Latina to win a statuette for best supporting actress, thanks to the role of Anita with “West Side Story” in 1962, will not repeat her triumph with the “remake” of the musical.

Spierlberg, the same director in six decades

“West Side Story” will have its director, Steven Spielberg, among those selected to win the award for best direction. In this way, the filmmaker has become the first to be nominated in six different decades.

Although all forecasts suggest betting on “The Power of the Dog” and its director, Jane Campion, who will be, after Lina Wertmüller in 1977, the second woman nominated on two different occasions for an Oscar in this category.

Finally, the musical anecdote is in charge of Northern Irish rocker Geoerge Van Morrison, who will be nominated as composer for best original song with “Down to Joy” for the film “Belfast”, by Kenneth Branagh.

rad