Oscar 2022: 4 disappointments and 4 surprises left by the nominations

“The power of the dog” is the film with the most nominations this year.



The movies The Power of the Dog (“The power of the dog”) -with 12 nominations-, “Dune” (10), “Belfast” (7) and West Side Story (7) confirmed the forecasts and lead the Oscar nominations that were announced on Tuesday.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Awards Ceremony will be held in Los Angeles. next March 27.

The Academy confirmed that this year the gala will have a presenter or presenter, but has not yet revealed who it will be.

Like every year, the announcement of the nominations has not left everyone happy for some names that were in the pools and that in the end have been left out.

At the same time, others whose chances were uncertain have ended up appearing on the list of nominees this Tuesday.

Here we present you 4 disappointments and 4 surprises which has left the announcement of the Academy of Hollywood.

1. Disappointment: Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga fans were disappointed by the actress and singer’s absence from the nominations.



In “The Gucci House” Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, a woman who married into the Gucci family and orchestrated her husband’s murder. Despite having been nominated for Bafta, the Critics’ Choice award, the Golden Globe and the SAG, at the Oscars she has been left out of it, to the disappointment of her followers, who have made clear her discomfort in the social networks.

1. Surprise: Kristen Stewart

For months she was the main favorite in the category of best actress for her portrayal of Princess Diana in the Chilean Pablo Larrain’s film “Spencer”. After being ignored by the SAGs and the Baftas, it seemed that her first Oscar nomination would not come, although in the end she did get it.

2. Disappointment: Denis Villeneuve

“Dune” was one of the few films to do well at the box office this year amid the pandemic.



That your film achieves 10 Oscar nominations and you don’t get nominated for best director must not be pleasant. That happened to the director of “Dune,” the sci-fi epic that was one of the few films to do well at the box office this year amid the pandemic.

2. Surprise: “Drive My Car”

For a few years, it has been common for some non-English-language film to sneak into the main categories of the Oscars, as happened with the Mexican “Roma” or the South Korean “Parasite”. This year, Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s acclaimed Japanese drama “Drive my car” received a total of four nominations: Picture, Director, Adapted Screenplay, and International Movie.

3. Disappointment: Ruth Negga

“Passing,” actress Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut, was left out of the nominations, but most notably, Ruth Negga was not nominated for best supporting actress for her portrayal of a black woman posing as white. in the 1920s. After winning several awards this season and being nominated for the SAG, it was expected that her name would be heard this Tuesday, but it was not.

3. Surprise: Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are nominated for the same film.



Jesse Plemons was recognized as a supporting actor for his role as a gentle rancher in Jane Campion’s Western “The Power of the Dog.” It is the first Oscar nomination for the actor, who has the privilege of being nominated this year along with his wife, Kirsten Dunst, who is up for the best supporting actress award for the same film.

4. Disappointment: Leonardo DiCaprio

“Don’t Look Up” stars a cast that includes (from left) Jonah Hill, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence.



Though DiCaprio has been nominated six times and won once (for “The Revenant”), he has gone without a nomination in the past for some of his best performances. This year his role as an astronomy teacher in the comedy “Don’t Look Up” earned him a Bafta nomination but that wasn’t enough for him to appear on the Oscar shortlist.

4. Surprise: “Flee”

The Danish animated documentary “Flee” tells the story of a man who remembers his departure from Afghanistan as a child. Many expected the film to get a nomination for best animated feature, although some pools gave it chances in the documentary and international film categories. In the end, it got all three nominations, something no film had done before.

