One of the most powerful supercomputers in the world helps to discover in Japan a natural earthquake ‘amplifier’ hidden under the earth’s crust

It is an underground ‘mountain’ called the Kumano pluton, a gigantic mass of rocks from the depths of the Earth that is located in an area known for some of the most intense earthquakes in history.

A mass of plutonic rocks the size of a mountain and hidden under the earth’s crust, near the coastline of Honshu Island (the largest in the Japanese archipelago), amplifies the intensity of earthquakes in the regionas reported on Monday by a team of researchers led by geophysicist Adrien Arnulf, from the University of Texas.

Scientists examined millions of data on earthquake activities recorded in that area over the course of more than two decades. With the help of the LoneStar5 supercomputer, one of the most powerful in the world, they analyzed how the character of seismic waves varies depending on the density and other properties of this rocky mass embedded in the crust, known as Pluto Kumano. In addition, the researchers created the first complete visualization of the rock in 3D.

In geology, plutons are known as rock masses that originate from the rise of molten magma from the Earth’s mantle and gradually cool and solidify before reaching the surface. These materials have high density and contrast with their geological environment.

The Kumano pluton is located in the Nankai subduction area, a pit where some of the most powerful tremors in history have emerged. It was discovered in 2006, but until now scientists were unaware of its actual size and its role in seismic activity.

The authors of the new study, recently published in the journal Nature Geoscience, conclude that, due to its enormous size and extremely high density, this pluton causes a deformation of the earth’s crust. This flexing pushes groundwater, causing it to seep under the crust and further amplifying the stress on the lithospheric plates.

As a result, earthquakes originating in the area of ​​the Kumano pluton become stronger. This could explain, for example, the intensity of the earthquakes that were recorded there in 1944 and 1946, with a magnitude greater than eight.

“We can’t predict exactly when, where or how big future earthquakes will be, but if we combine our model with monitoring data, we can begin to estimate the processes that will occur in the near future“, explained Shuichi Kodaira, director of the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology and co-author of the study. “That will provide very important data for the Japanese public to prepare for the next big earthquake,” he added.

For his part, Adrien Arnulf pointed out that the fact that his team could “make such a great discovery in an area that is already well studied […] It opens your eyes to what you might expect in places that are less policed.”

