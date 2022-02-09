Olivia Rodrigo becomes the Woman of the Year according to Billboard

Next March 2, the Billboard Women in Music will take place, the awards in which Billboard celebrates the power of women within the American music industry will be held on March 2. And for now it is known that the big winner of this edition has been Olivia Rodrigo.

After becoming one of the biggest international music stars, Olivia Rodrigo has been chosen Woman of the Year by Billboard magazine, in this way the artist will take the stage to collect this recognition at the YouTube Theater in Hollywood Park in Los Angeles.

The American artist will be one of the great guests to the music gala in the United States, in which great female figures of international music will be recognized and awarded, as is the case with Gabby Barrett, Phoebe Bridgers, Doja Cat, Bonnie Raitt, Saweetie, and Summer Walker.

Here is every woman of the year at #BBWomenInMusic https://t.co/LmKvQpsqQa — billboard (@billboard) February 8, 2022

Olivia Rodrigo thus becomes the only artist to win this award in such a short time, circumstance that only shares with another artist of the stature of Billie Eilish. While other women who were awarded in these awards have been: Ariana Grande, Karol G or Cardi B, Madonna, among others.

Hannah Karp, editorial director of Billboard, expressed in a statement: “Olivia Rodrigo’s journey to stardom is the stuff of a pop music legend. Her talent as a storyteller and composer has made Olivia one of the most authentic and exciting new artists to hit the scene in years.

She adds: “Connecting with audiences across generations through emotionally charged songs about heartbreak, jealousy and growing up, she has achieved absolutely incredible chart success for a debut artist. We are thrilled to celebrate her unique voice and the huge impact she has had on fans around the world in such a short time.”