Official | Defined the sanction for Miguel Layún after his expulsion in América vs Atlético San Luis

Expulsion cost him dearly Miguel Layun during the game between America Y Athletic Saint Louiscorresponding to the Matchday 4 of Shout Mexico Closing Tournament 2022. Through a statement the Disciplinary Commission reported that the Mexican defender was suspended for two games, so Santiago Solari will be forced to improvise on the right side.

What games will he miss?

Note that the games that the 33-year-old player will be missing are against Santos Laguna this Saturday January 12 and against the Tuzos from Pachuca of the 20th of this month, corresponding to the Matchday 5 Y 6respectively, so that the set of Eagles It will reach these commitments diminished by not having any element in that position.

It is worth mentioning that the former player of the Veracruz, Monterey Striped, Atalanta, Porto F.C., Seville, Villarrealamong others, was strongly criticized through social networks by the azulcrema fans, so that he had to publicly apologize for his attitude in the weekend game, in which he lost his head due to the pressure.

“Sorry to all of you for the reaction, it’s not the example I want to show my children or anyone. I’m extremely passionate, but I have to learn. My blood boiled and I think that in those moments one has to know how to make a difference from another shape”. “I also apologize to the referees for my words, since I respect their work a lot. My frustration came from never having had the slightest intention of stepping on Waller, he was unbalanced and I wasn’t even looking at him. Without further ado, thank you all and we will get ahead “, he concluded.

How are the Eagles doing in Clausura 2022?

It is worth mentioning that Club América is currently in the eye of the hurricane due to the poor results in the current campaign of the highest Aztec football circuit. Currently, Santiago Solari’s pupils are located in the penultimate position with just one unit, as a result of the draw against Puebla and defeats against Atlas Reddish and Athletic of San Luis.

That is why the continuity of the Argentine strategist is in question, so that he will have to right the ship in the following matches, otherwise there would now be an ultimatum from the directive of the Eagles team, as he commented a few days our collaborator, Jonatan Peña.