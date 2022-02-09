Nvidia finally cancels the purchase of ARM

Image : Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

It’s official: Nvidia has pulled the towel with arm and ultimately will not buy the company SoftBank, despite announcing plus a year and a half which It promised to be one of the biggest technology acquisitions of the decade.

“Arm has a bright future and we will continue to proudly support them. with their licenses in the coming decades,” he said. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang. “Although we will not be the only one company, we will partner closely with Arm. I expect Arm to be the most important CPU architecture of the next decade.”

Arm’s Acquisition has faced to regulatory scrutiny since I know advertisement the purchase in September 2020. Regulatory bodies in the United States, United Kingdom, and the European Union launched investigations into the acquisition and, in December of last year, the United States Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit to stop the transaction, arguing that Nvidia would be too powerful if it controlled a company whose chip designs are used in company products rivals and in various industries.

The pressures of the regulatory mechanisms on the purchase of ARM are what have finally made Nvidia decide to back down. “ Both The parties agreed to terminate the agreement due to the important regulatory challenges” they explained from Nvidia.

Regulators aren’t the only ones opposed to the acquisition. L Nvidia’s rivals also denounced the purchase, claiming that Arm could not keep his independence working under a company that competed directly with them . Companies of the stature of Microsoft, Qualcomm, Intel and Amazon were some of those who opposed the agreement. What explained Bloomberg a few months ago , these companies they have been worked with regulators around the world to prevent the purchase from finally taking place .

Now Softbank, the company that owns ARM, will receive compensation one $250 million for breaking the deal, and has announced its intention to go public within a year .