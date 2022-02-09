No Way Home comes to Blu-ray with important deleted scenes

Do not forget to follow us on Google News to stay informed

During the time the film was announced the most difficult task for both the studio and the actors, especially Garfield, was try to dissuade the public that the film had three Spideys. Andrew denied his presence in the film everywhere, not even telling his friend and ex-partner Emma Stone. The truth is that the lie had an effect and did not ruin the visual and emotional feast that the film offered with the arachnid meeting.

Now the good news for fans is that the arrival of the blu ray from No Way Home It will be with everything. Thanks to a Twitter user, the whole bonus content What does the film bring and is it about approximately 100 minutes of material. One of them is a clip 4 minutes Titled “The Spideys Hangout” and apparently shows a scene of the three heroes before the final battle at the Statue of Liberty. The presence of Matt Murdock aka Daredevil (Charlie Cox) also has its extra moment, since two scenes are included where the lawyer helps Peter (Tom Holland) and also to Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau).

As for the rest of the material, there is also a moment dedicated to reviewing Holland as Spider-Man in the MCU. Details of the wall-crawler meeting with Holland, Maguire and Garfield. There is even a section with Easter Eggs from alternative realities, that is, from the universes of the other two Spideys. The release date of the Blu-ray of Spider-Man: No Way Home is not confirmed, but it is expected to happen soon, it could even happen. coincide with the premiere of the film for Disney +.

