Nine romantic comedies to enjoy with your partner this Valentine’s Day

There are many panoramas to do during Valentine’s Day. That is why At Radio Activa we have left you many tips and advice to have a good time on February 14.

We already recommend romantic movies to watch and give away with your partner. Now we show you nine suggestions also of romantic movies, but now to laugh out loud. Some are classics, perhaps others you do not know; but the safest thing is that you will enjoy them all.

Pretty Woman (1990)

This classic of classics tells the story of Edward Lewis (Richard Gere) a millionaire businessman. He hires a prostitute, Vivian Ward (Julia Roberts) while on a trip to Los Angeles. Lewis spends the night with Vivian and offers her more money to get more time with her.

Mad About Mary (1998)

This fun movie tells the story of Ted Strohemann (Ben Stiller) who suffers unfortunate accident with the closure of the pants ends with his only “date” with the famous girl, Mary Jensen (Cameron Diaz). Years later, a new opportunity presents itself.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

Andie AndersonKate Hudson is a journalist who writes for Composure magazine, an expert outlet on female stereotypes. There she Andie is entrusted with the task of writing “things women do that make men turn away.” For that she falls in love she must fall in love with someone and make all kinds of mistakes. Her homework coincided with the gambler’s wager Benjamin Barry (Matthew McConaughey) who bets that he can make a woman fall in love in ten days.

As if for the first time (2004)

This film stands out for the humorous chemistry of its protagonists. Adam Sandler plays Henry Roth, a marine biologist from Hawaii who is always looking for an excuse not to get married. But he falls in love with Lucy WhitmoreDrew Barrymore who when waking up remembers nothing. Henry is so in love with her that he sets a goal to make her fall in love every day.

Madness of love in Las Vegas (2008)

This comedy is about the coincidence of good luck in love and gambling. this since Jack Fuller (Ashton Kutcher) is fired from his father’s job and on the other hand Joy McNally (Cameron Diaz) who is stood up by his girlfriend; they both travel to Las Vegas. As luck would have it, Jack wins $3 million on a Joy coin, which starts out in a dispute over the millionaire jackpot, and ends up bringing them closer and closer.

I want to steal my girlfriend (2008)

Hannah (Michelle Monaghan) He travels to Scotland for work reasons. During her absence, her best friend Tom (Patrick Dempsey) he realizes that life without Hannah is meaningless. So she decides to ask him to marry her; but there is only one problem: She is already engaged.

How to survive my ex? (2008)

The humble singer’s girlfriend Peter Bretter (Jason Segel) he is a music star. Sarah MarshallKristen Bell ends the happiness of Peter, who decides to travel to Hawaii to end his sadness. There he finds Sarah on vacation with her new boyfriend, a English rocker (Russel Brand). On that trip, despite all the bad things, Peter meets a woman (Mila Kunis) That will change the negative aspect of your trip.

Crazy Stupid Love (2011)

This film deals with the relationship between Cal Weaver (Steve Carell) and his wife (Juliane Moore). Everything is going well until he realizes that his partner is cheating on him and asks for a divorce. Jacob PalmerRyan Gosling a would-be womanizer takes Cal in and begins teaching him tactics to pick up women.

Friends with Benefits (2011)

Not much to explain, the title says it all. Emma (Natalie Portman) and Adam (Ashton Kutcher) they’ve been friends for a long time but and they almost ruined the friendship by making the delicious. But, after all, they decide to protect the friendship and spend nights of passion. Although with the passage of time they doubt a little about the aspect of not involving feelings.



