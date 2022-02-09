new unicorn that captures data through smartphones

Swiss data capture startup Scandit has completed a $150 million Series D investment round, achieving unicorn status by surpassing a $1 billion valuation.

“The way we came up with the original vision for the business was when we realized that the fundamental principle of the internet could be transposed into the world of everyday objects and that a smartphone camera could ultimately be a universal sensor. that allows us to interact with the world directly by pointing a smartphone camera at anything around us”, explained Samuel Mueller, CEO of Scandit in an interview for Forbes Mexico.

This round was led by Warburg Pincus, as well as involving the existing shareholder base, including Atomico, Forestay Capital, G2VP, GV, Kreos, NGP Capital, Schneider Electric, Sony Innovation Fund and Swisscom Ventures.

The manager highlighted that technology allows smart devices to capture data from barcodes, text, identifications and objects through computerized vision and thereby automate processes and provide information that improves their connection with the client and increases worker productivity. .

“We quickly realized that the barcode on the consumer product represents a very precise identifier that we can recognize with our algorithms in smartphones. That is the first step to allow a dialogue with the consumer product and give access to relevant information about it that we can use to later create a better shopping experience in a physical store environment or train workers to improve their processes,” Mueller added.

Scandit currently has more than 1,700 global clients, including American Eagle Outfitters, Carrefour, FedEx, Levi’s Strauss & Co., Yamato Transport, Sephora and others. With this new round of investment they plan to expand their operations in the Asia Pacific market, in countries such as Japan, South Korea and Singapore.

“With the round we are looking to quickly invest in building our smart data capture capabilities and offerings focused on autonomous robots so that we can really help our retail customers and logistics customers in a push towards the level of automation and insight they can. obtain about its store operations or core operating processes.”

In the case of Latin America, the Scandit manager explained that companies such as Rappi, Ripley and Grupo AMPM and Leroy Merlin use their data capture technology to speed up their delivery or productivity processes, especially during the pandemic in which e-commerce grew 27% last year.

In the case of North America, Instacart had the need to find a way to increase the number of delivery drivers and equip them with the right tools to pick up products in stores or distribution centers and deliver them to the consumer, so that the time was optimized through the capture, scanning and monitoring through their smartphones.

He also highlighted that Scandit’s technology can be applied in other industries, since the startup provided data capture services to the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS) with the aim of contributing to programs and initiatives to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The smartphone camera can be used to scan your identity document and keep track of its relevant details without having to touch the documents, therefore it is safer to capture the data that does not expose staff to any risk of contract Covid-19 or other diseases,” Mueller concluded.

