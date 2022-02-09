New trailer for Buzz’s ‘Lightyear’ movie

We have a new trailer for ‘Lightyear’ and we already want to listen to Chris Evans to infinity and beyond.

Pixar is about to release a film dedicated to the real Buzz Lightyear, the man who inspired the toy, and we already have some previews that, without a doubt, make us look forward to the arrival of one of our favorite space characters. Therefore, through social networks Disney revealed a new trailer for ‘Lightyear’ and showed us that the evil Emperor Zurg will also do his thing.

New trailer for ‘Lightyear’

A few months ago we saw the first preview of the film and, after much waiting, we finally have the trailer that helps us to know more about what we are about to see with one of the most anticipated movies of 2022.

To the rhythm of David Bowie’s ‘Starman’, Buzz searches for a way to return home to his team of astronauts, but along the way he will encounter enemies that are very difficult to defeat, among them the evil Emperor Zurg (yes, right in childhood).

Also, like every hero, Buzz finds a faithful friend who accompanies him during his great space mission, an adorable robot cat that has the name of Sox and, apparently, will be a great element to defeat the bad that gets in his way. both of them.

to the best in toy story It is not very clear that Buzz’s doll is inspired by a Space Ranger and that is why it became one of the most popular toys in the country, which made all the children, including Andy, want one just like it… causing envy of many other dolls.

this time it will be Chris Evans who will lend the voice to the Space Ranger, after Tim Allen took place during all four Toy Story films alongside Tom Hanks, who played Woody.

‘Lightyear’ will arrive in July 2022 and we already want to fly into space to see it.