Netflix presents the most expensive movie in its history

Entitled The Gray Spy and directed by the men behind Avengers: Endgame, the most expensive movie in Netflix history has been presented.

We already have here the most expensive movie in the history of Netflix. The title behind it is The Gray Spy (The Gray Man) and is led by russo brothers. We are talking about the directors of Avengers: Endgamein addition to other great premieres of Marvel Studios. A film that tells the story of a former CIA agent who has become a hit man. This guy, called Court Gentryruns into a fugitive and, at the same time, is pursued by an old colleague of work, the agent Lloyd Hansen. After being confirmed, we finally have the official trailer for the movie now!

What do you think? The truth is that the gray spy it has an amazing look. The film has an impressive budget of 200 million dollars, which automatically makes the project a blockbuster. A very risky move by Netflix and the Russo brothers, since now only franchises or superheroes manage to survive at the box office. Blockbusters far from this format tend to be resounding financial failures, as happened with the last duel.

A luxury cast led by Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas

This makes the gray spy be the most expensive movie in Netflix history, surpassing by several tens of millions other recent releases such as Red alert. The movie of rock, Gal Gadot Y Ryan Reynolds It cost 160 million, although it was a resounding success. To this day, it is still the most watched original film on the streaming platform par excellence.

The reason (among others) why the gray spy has cost so much money is, basically, because of the tremendous investment involved in the cast. The filming of this Netflix movie has brought together Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Anne of Arms, Jessica henwick, Billy Bob Thornton, Julia Butters and many more. It does not yet have an official release date, but it is expected to hit the platform in 2022.