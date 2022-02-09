Netflix premieres the most expensive movie in its history: what is it and how much did it cost

In mid-July 2020, the brothers Anthony and Joe Russodirectors of avengers endgame Y Marvel, confirmed one of the most expensive projects ever made for Netflix. However, it was only this week that the budget that the team will have to make the most expensive film on the platform come true. streaming and that aims to bring together the top Hollywood stars of recent years.

It’s about the movie The Gray Man or gray man, in English, which will star Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, among other figures from famous Netflix productions. This will be the first ambitious material from the Russo brothers since the saga of The Avengers, whose budget will greatly exceed that of Red alert, the platform action comedy starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, which until now held the record for being the most expensive production available from the service. This material had a total cost of 160 million dollars.

gray man, meanwhile, it will have a blockbuster valued at 200 million dollars and it will be the biggest ambition of Netflix and the Russo brothers so far. “The film is a true matchup between these two great actors who represent two different versions of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), in what it can be and what it can do,” Anthony told the site. Deadline.

Actor Ryan Gosling will play one of the mercenaries in history video capture

According to the directors, Joe wrote the screenplay for the film based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Mark Greeney. Over time, the material was reconditioned according to the demands of the brothers, through some collaborations to which the renowned producers joined. Christopher Marcus Y Stephen McFeely. The pretensions for the new film is that it has the same level of scale of James Bond, agent 007.

Gosling will play Court Gentrya hired killer formed by the INCwhich will be dubbed as “The Gray Man”. The life of this mercenary and his family will be in danger when his true identity is revealed. Meanwhile, Evans will play Lloyd Hansen, the villain of the story and the one in charge of following Gentry, who also has strong ties to the Intelligence Agency.

Between staff of actors will be the main stars of james-bond, What Anne of Arms; Rege-Jean Pageal, actor from The Bridgertons; Wagner Moura from drug dealers; Y Alfred Woodard from Make It Work!

The film will feature the participation of Regé-Jean Page and Ana de Armas video capture

as announced the Russo brothers on Twitter, the recordings restarted on March 16, 2021, after being postponed due to the pandemic by coronavirus and strict sanitary protocols. On the other hand, the site esquire iIt indicates that the film will be available on the platform in the middle of this year, so it is not long before its premiere.