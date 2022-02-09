National Lottery Results February 8, 2022: LIST of winners of the Major Draw 3835

This Tuesday, February 8, the National lottery carried out the editing Major Draw 3835which continues with the celebration of the muralist movement in Mexico by dedicating the a bit to the murals of the Old College of San Ildefonso, to commemorate the centenary of Roberto Montenegro completing the first mural of those that exist in said enclosure this year.

In that sense, the results of Major Draw 3835 were given through a live broadcast on the YouTube channel of the National lottery. Here we share the complete list with the winning numbers.

Results of the Major Draw 3835 of the National Lottery

Number of the Grand Prize, of 21 million pesos: 46856

Number of the second prize, of 2.55 million pesos: 32563

Number of the third prize, of 900,000 pesos: 16889

Complete list of winning numbers of the Major Draw 3835 of February 8, 2022 / YouTube screenshot: National Lottery

To know if you are the winner of any of the prizes of the Major Draw 3835click on THIS LINK to check if your Lottery ticket was awarded.

The Major Draw 3835 It was held in the Draw Room of the Moro Building of the National Lottery, on February 8, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

Let us remember that the National lottery It will celebrate the centenary of Mexican muralism with the issuance of four series of tickets, whose draws will take place in February, and in which reproductions of works by 80 artists from different generations will appear. This initiative is carried out jointly with the Coordination of Historical and Cultural Memory of Mexico and the Movement of Mexican Muralists.

