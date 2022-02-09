MIUI 13 update dates and deployment status

Xiaomi presented at the end of last January the MIUI 13 global version. The last big update of your software that has already started its deployment.

Recently models like the Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi 10 or even the Xiaomi Pad 5 already have begun to receive the first OTAs. But only for those users who are part of the Mi Pilot program and are willing to be the first to try the system to report bugs.

Availability of MIUI 13 Global

The following models will be the first to be updated globally to MIUI 13 during the first quarter of 2022. This list will be increased with other devices gradually on the MIUI website. The deployment schedule may vary by region.

Mi 11 Ultra

My 11

my 11i

My 11 Lite 5G

Mi 11Lite

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 11S

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10 JE

Redmi Note 8 (2021)

redmi 10

XiaomiPad 5

As you can see, all these models belong to the most recent launched by the brand. In the following quarter of the year the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 9 series, Redmi Note 9 series and the latest POCO models would receive this update.

The rest of the models up to two years old, up to the Redmi 8 series, will be the last models to be updated from the third quarter. Probably more models will get the latest MIUI 13 but it will depend on the state of progress of the rollout.

>> Keep up to date with offers and news on our Telegram channel <<





Stay up to date with all the news and offers from your favorite brand at our telegram channel. If you are thinking of acquiring a new product of the brand and you have doubts, you can consult our group on Telegram or Facebook with a continuously growing community.

And of course you can find us in the rest of RRSS: Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Are you a fan of photography? Share your best snapshots with us on our photography group.