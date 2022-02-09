Mission Impossible 7 and 8 will be Tom Cruise’s goodbye to the saga

MADRID, Feb. 9 (CultureLeisure) –

the stage of Tom Cruise in front of the movies Mission Impossible could be coming to an end. According to the latest information, and after the eventful filming of the seventh and eighth installments of the franchise, the protagonist and producer of the sagato which he has been linked since 1996, will abandon his character in the secret agent ethan hunt.

As reported by Variety, the seventh and eighth installments, both directed by Christopher McQuarrie -Cruise’s confidant who already directed fallout, the sixth film in the saga that was a critical and popular success – will serve as Hunt’s proper goodbye to the franchise. Y he will do it in two films that will close his story and that, in addition to new characters, such as the already confirmed Hayley Atwell or Pom Klementieff, also will feature the return of old acquaintances from the saga that have been appearing throughout previous installments.

This alleged goodbye from Cruise to the saga comes after his most successful deliveries, secret nation in 2015 and fallout in 2018, but also after difficulties to get the new movies out. Paramount and Cruise’s initial plans were to shoot the seventh and eighth installment of Mission: Impossible consecutively, as a huge blockbuster, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed the shooting plans and, consequently, the release dates.

In fact, the two films that were scheduled to be released in theaters in 2021 and 2022. However, finally Mission Impossible 7 It will arrive in 2023 and its sequel, which is still being filmed, in 2024. A hard process in which it will remain in the memory the huge anger that Cruise launched at members of his team for not following the sanitary protocols during filming.

Tom Cruise has played Ethan Hunt six times since the saga began. Mission Impossible in 1996 with the first film directed by Brian De Palma. Since then, the franchise has amassed more than $3.5 billion in box office being its sixth and last installment to date, fallout, the most successful with almost $800 million.