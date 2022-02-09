Microsoft releases an official statement of its position on future Activision Blizzard titles on other platforms

Several days have passed since the purchase of Activision by Microsoft was announced, possibly the most important purchase in the history of video games. Despite this, there are many doubts about it, something that we were already able to experience when the Redmond company acquired the Zenimax group.

As with that purchase, most of the questions we see everywhere are related to the future of games, specifically whether they will become exclusive to Xbox (and PC) when the purchase goes through. Microsoft is well aware of all these doubts, and for this reason it has just issued a statement a few minutes ago clarifying what its position is and will be on this issue.

Popular Activision games will continue to come to PlayStation

Just below you can see an excerpt from the statement (you can consult it in full here) that clearly tells us that Call of Duty and other popular Activision Blizzard games will continue to come to PlayStation and Nintendoboth on which there are currently signed agreements and others beyond these:

To be clear, Microsoft will continue to make Call of Duty and other popular Activision Blizzard titles available on PlayStation for the duration of any existing agreement with Activision. And we have made a commitment to Sony that we will also make them available to PlayStation beyond the existing agreement and into the future, so that Sony fans can continue to enjoy the games they love. We are also interested in taking similar steps to support Nintendo’s successful platform. We think it’s the right thing to do for the industry, for players and for our business.

Now, despite the fact that the message is quite direct, it is convenient to make two small notes. In the first place, it is essential to take into account that he speaks of the company’s “popular games”, leaving it up in the air that it is the entire Activision Blizzard catalog Y opening the door to Xbox exclusives; and secondly, that it is a compromise, not a firm agreement, so this situation could end in the future. Be that as it may, what is clear is that Xbox users have to be very happy about the acquisition and about the number of Activision Blizzard games that we will receive on our consoles.