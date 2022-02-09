Michael Mann returns to the fray: Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz will star in his film about Enzo Ferrari

It’s an idea that has obsessed Michael Mann for years. From the book by Brock Yates considered the definitive biography on his figure (Enzo Ferrari: The man and the machine1991), the director of Collateral has tried to make a feature film about the founder of Ferrari.

First, who would assume the character would be Christian Bale; then the paper was in the hands of Hugh Jackman. In the new version of the project –and apparently, the definitive one– the one chosen to embody Enzo Ferrari is Adam Driver.

Enzo-Ferrari

This was announced this Tuesday, in which the production confirmed to Deadline that filming would begin in May in Italy, along with detailing the names behind the leading trio of the story: the role of the wife of the pilot and businessman, Laura, will fall on Penelope Cruz, while his lover, Lina Lardi, will be played by Shailene Woodley.

“To be able to have these wonderfully talented artists, actors Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley, bring these unique characters to life in Modena and Emilia-Romagna is a dream come true,” said Mann, who co-wrote the script for the film. with the late Troy Kennedy Martin (The Italian job).

The film is set in the summer of 1957.when the man behind Ferrari finds himself swamped by debts and the family crisis, and decides to make a risky decision.

Also during this year, the director also plans to release the spin-off book of Fire against fire (1995), his colossal film with Al Pacino and Robert De Niro. titled Heat 2: A novel and written with Meg Gardiner, the story is set before and after the events of the film. It will be released on August 9.