MG will add an affordable electric sports car to its range by 2024: the brand confirmed it

As part of its centennial celebration, MG will launch an electric sports model, quite futuristic but at an affordable price.

the british house MG Engine In its most recent announcement, it announced that to celebrate its first 100 years in the market, which is in 2024, will debut an electric model. This would be a modern electric sports car at a good price.

With a definite intention, MG aims to reach a young audience, because due to its characteristics it is believed that the new model will have good reception. And the best thing is that you won’t have to wait long to find out. what will your design look like?

This because during the 2021 Shanghai Motor Show, MG presented the possible concept of its new member: the MG Cyberster. That immediately had a positive response, to which more than 5,000 thousand potential buyers they said yes.

An impact concept

It is hard to think, from the images, that this model can have an affordable price, such as MG he has said it. “Of course, we know that in the past we were the car brand affordable Sports, and now we are the new brand of electric vehicles, and we will surprise them”.

Thus, it is possible that the MG electric share an ICE engine like the one in the Mazda MX-5, taking some design. While a direct competitor could be the Toyota GR Sports EV, planned by 2030.

For its part, the design team of MG He added that the future Cyberster is a “hugely exciting concept.” That will be accompanied by the essence and DNA of the brand, based on “cutting-edge technology” and “advanced design”.

Finally, although it is very premature to talk about its performance, it is presumed that the sports electric could achieve the 800 kilometers of autonomy. And also reach the 100km/h in just three seconds. Sounds good, although it is not known.

Maria Alejandra Villamizar Sarmiento.



