Meta is in trouble: we tell you why

As if that weren’t enough, iPhone users are a much more lucrative market for Facebook advertisers than Android app users, for example. People who use iPhones to browse the web tend to spend more money on the products and apps served to them from mobile ads.

Meta said Wednesday that Apple’s changes would cost it $10 billion in revenue over the next year. The company has reacted negatively to Apple’s changes, saying they hurt small businesses that rely on social media advertising to reach consumers. However, Apple is unlikely to back down on its privacy policy changes, and Meta shareholders know it.

Google is grabbing a bigger share of online advertising

Meta’s problems are good luck for his rivals.

David Wehner, Meta’s chief financial officer, said Wednesday that since Apple’s changes have given advertisers less visibility into user behavior, many have begun shifting their ad budgets to other platforms, particularly Google.

At Google’s earnings conference last week, the company reported record sales, mostly in the e-commerce search advertising space. That was the same category in which Meta had a drop in the last three months of 2021.

Unlike Meta, Google isn’t as reliant on Apple user data. Wehner said Google likely had “a lot more third-party data used for measurement and optimization purposes” than the Meta ad platform.

Wehner also pointed to Google’s agreement with Apple to be the default search engine for Apple’s Safari browser. That means that ads related to Google searches tend to appear in more places, thus extracting more data that can be useful to advertisers. That’s a big problem for Meta in the long run, especially if more advertisers start to prefer the ads that show up on Google searches.

TikTok and Reels are a dilemma

For more than a year, Zuckerberg has pointed to the formidable way TikTok has become a rival. The Chinese-backed app has grown to more than a billion users thanks to its short video posts that are highly shared and strangely addictive. Additionally, it is fiercely competing with Meta-owned Instagram for more views and attention.