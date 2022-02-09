Megan Fox wants to see a series based on “Jennifer’s Body”

The horror comedy has become a cult classic in the last decade | 20th Century Fox

Despite not being a great commercial success during its premiere in 2009, the film “Jennifer’s Body”, a dark humor project with supernatural overtones starring Megan Fox, has gained a strong following in the last decade that has made it one of the the new cult classics in front of a whole generation of cinephiles and lovers of horror movies.

Starring Amanda Seyfried under the direction of Karyn Kusama (Aeon Flux) and with a script by Diablo Cody (Oscar winner in 2007 for her work on the film “Juno”), Megan Fox plays a young woman possessed by a demon after a rock band tried to sacrifice her to win a record deal, awakening in the young woman an uncontrollable thirst for blood.

For years, cast members and Cody and Kusama themselves have expressed their desire to make a sequel, which to this day has failed to materialize. Megan Fox has joined these voices by pointing out that she would like the original concept of the film to be adapted to a television format.

“I don’t think it’s a difficult movie to make a sequel to,” Fox said during a recent interview with The Washington Post. “I mean, they should make it into a TV series, that would be great.” During its original release, “Jennifer’s Body” received only 45% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, earning just $31.6 million worldwide.

In 2020, Mega Fox held a talk with Collider in which she expressed her true satisfaction with the recognition that the film was beginning to receive today, noting that praise for the general message of the story was delayed since, according to the actress, cast and production team were always aware of the intentions behind the film.

“It’s very interesting. Devil (Cody) is brilliant. Some of the shots in that movie, like that shot across the football field, are crazy. It was very good. The director of photography and the direction were good. I do not know. It just wasn’t the time. It was a decade ahead of its time, and it took that long for the culture to catch up,” Megan Fox said of the film.