Mega comet coming from the Oort cloud is 137 km wide

Artist’s impression of Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein Image : NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/J. da Silva (Spaceengine)

Bernardinelli-Bernstein is officially the largest comet ever discovered, based on updated observations of the incoming object.

Oort Cloud Comet C/2014 UN271, also known as comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein, measures about 137 km in diameter, give or take 17 km, reports a research team led by astronomer Emmanuel Lellouch of the Paris Observatory. His new paper on the megacomet has been accepted for publication in Astronomy and Astrophysics Letters, and you can take a look at the prepress in arXiv.

These latest observations confirm that Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein is the largest Oort Cloud object ever detected, as it is almost twice the size of Comet Hale-Bopp (observed in 1997), whose nucleus measured between 40 and 80 km. Wide. It is also larger than Comet Sarabat (observed in 1729), which had a nucleus that measured around 100 km in diameter.

Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein is currently approaching from oort cloud, a distant region of the solar system known to contain billions and possibly trillions of icy objects. The comet will make its closest approach to Earth in 2031, when it comes within 11 au from the Sun (billion miles), where 1 au is the average distance from Earth to the Sun. The comet, which does not approach more so than Saturn, it probably won’t be visible to the naked eye, but astronomers will keep a close eye on it, as it turns out to be quite an extraordinary object.

Named after its discoverers, Pedro Bernardinelli and Gary Bernstein of the Dark Energy Survey, the comet is special for several reasons. Astronomers first detected the incoming object when it was still very far away, about 29 AU from the Sun (2.7 billion miles). That’s as far as the orbit of Neptune, but astronomers didn’t appreciate its importance until it got within 24 au from the Sun (2.2 billion miles), at which point it began to show distinctive cometary activity. Researchers at the Las Cumbres Observatory confirmed its cometary nature in June 2021. Its remarkable brightness indicated an object of enormous size, with preliminary estimates pointing to an object between 100 and 370 kilometers across.

For the new study, Lellouch and colleagues used the Atacama Large Millimeter Array (ALMA) in Chile to refine the comet’s size and reflectivity, or albedo. They did so on August 8, 2021, when Bernardinelli-Bernstein was 20 AU from the Sun (1.86 billion miles). The team refined the microwave radiation escaping from the comet’s nucleus, while taking care to exclude radiation produced by the surrounding dust cloud.

These thermal emissions pointed to the diameter of 137 km, with a lower limit of 120 km and an upper limit of 154 km. The large error bar is due to uncertainties related to the shape and reflectivity of the object. Future observations should further refine these estimates.

The estimated albedo of 5.3% now represents the most distant measure yet of a comet’s reflectivity. With the size of the nucleus now better defined, astronomers will be able to measure how much material the comet will lose during its journey around the Sun.

Bernardinelli-Bernstein isn’t the 230-mile giant suggested by preliminary measurements, but it’s still gigantic. As it approaches the Sun, the volatiles on its surface, especially ice, will sublimate more and more, going directly from a solid to a gas. This could give the comet a distinctive coma and tail, but we’ll have to wait a few more years to be sure. We’ll be alert.