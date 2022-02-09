Meet the incredible mansion of $ 8 million that Natalie Portman sold in Montecito

Natalie Portman sold her old mansion in Montecito.

israeli actress Natalie Portman40, recently got rid of the mansion he owned in Montecito, California.

The property, for which he received $8 million dollarswas sold in an off-market transaction and the new owner is David Kalta Chicago-based technology entrepreneur.

The house was acquired by the renowned actress and her husband, benjamin millipedein 2017, after disbursing $6.5 million dollarsmaking a profit of $1.5 million dollars in just four years.

The spectacular one-story, modern-style residence was built in 2008 by the afamous architect Barton Myers.

According to the technical sheet, released by various media specialized in the sale of real estate, the couple’s former home has an extension of 3,991 square feets, with four bedrooms, with four full bathrooms and one half bathroom.

It also has a lobby, kitchen, dining room, living room, main room, library, laundry room, among other rooms.

This is what the library of Natalie Portman’s former home looks like (The Grosby Group)

Outside, on his lot 10.4 acreshas a terrace, with extensive green areas, with trails, with a swimming pool with its respective spa area, with a bonfire, with a barbecue area, with large palm trees and eucalyptus, among other amenities.

