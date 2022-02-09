Meet the 2 million car that they gave to CR7 on his birthday

Last February 5, Cristiano Ronaldo he turned 37. At this age, most professional golf players football They would already be retired, but the Portuguese continues to show a level of another world, like the birthday present that his wife gave him, a luxury car with a value that exceeds 2 million pesos.

As seen in the original Instagram post, the forward of the Man Utd he can’t hide his happiness when looking at the classic emblem of the brand Cadillac on the giant silver grille of the escalade 2022. His wife Georgina wrote:

“Happy 37 years to the love of my life. We love you infinity. The best father and best life partner that God has been able to assign us. Fighter and deserving of all the good things that happen to you. You are perfection and inspiration.”



(Photo: Instagram).

It is well known that CR7 He is a huge fan and collector of luxury cars; be they supercars, coupes, SUVs or SUVsA class of car that integrates the best of an SUV with the comforts of an RV such as a minivan, as is the case with your new car. But why its price? Let’s see its specifications:

2022 escalade inside

It features a 38.3-inch OLED color touchpad (the world’s only one of its kind), augmented reality capabilities (in front of and behind the car ) for better vision while driving and night vision with pedestrian detection.

) for better vision while driving and with pedestrian detection. For passenger recreation, the driver and passenger seats feature HD rear screens and ports HDMI Y USB being able to connect any electronic device.

Y being able to connect any electronic device. Have a panoramic sunroof an audio system AKG with 36 speakers and a hands-free trunk release.

an audio system and a hands-free trunk release. It also has internet, since it has an integrated wifi hotspot with Onstar technology, which allows you to connect up to 7 devices to the vehicle with the speed of 4G LTE.



(Photo: Cadillac.com).

An SUV worthy of the Cadillac brand

Leaving aside its recreational functions, the escalade 2022 It goes well if we turn to its performance section:

Its engine is 6.2 liters with a power of 425 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, being able to reach up to 180 kilometers per hour, not bad for a family car.

and 460 pound-feet of torque, being able to reach up to 180 kilometers per hour, not bad for a family car. It has dual galvanized exhaust and a suspension system Air Drive Adaptive which allows to improve the levels of load and height on the tires, as well as an independent rear suspension.

which allows to improve the levels of load and height on the tires, as well as an independent rear suspension. To improve driving stability, the Escalade this year has a magnetic damping systemwhich automatically adjusts the suspension, depending on road conditions.

2022 Escalade Price

With all of the above it sounds like the price It must be something high, and indeed it is.

Georgina Rodríguez spent 104 thousand 791 euros, what translates into 2 million 468 thousand Mexican pesos. It should be noted that at this price import costs are added, since the Escalade It is not made in Europe.



(Photo: Cadillac.com).

One more to the CR7 collection

The SUVs badge of Cadillac It is the eleventh vehicle in the Cristiano’s personal collectionamong which are the supercar Lamborghini Aventador, with a starting price of 440 thousand euros, V12 engine and up to 350 kilometers per hour; the Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead, a grand tourer whose most accessible model reaches 478,361 euros and 466 horsepower, another of his birthday gifts; also has a Mercedes G-Wagon Brabusa 4×4 with a V12 engine, which goes from 0 to 100 in 3.8 seconds and reaches 280 km/h.

