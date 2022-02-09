Maxi Meza launches against DT de Palmeiras after criticism

Jorge Rosales

After the DT of Palmeiras, Abel Ferrerasaid that Rayados lacked humility against Al Ahly, Maxi Meza He went against the Portuguese this Wednesday, reminding them that in the 2021 edition they finished in fourth place after losing against tigers.

“I accept criticism from fans, journalists, but from a colleague and coach of palm treesI disagree. Have a little more respect for the clubfans, I think it is an experience that they had in 2020, that they finished in fourth position, so a little more respect, ”he declared.

About fifth place Maxi expressed that they leave hurt for not meeting expectations and they wanted to improve their image this Wednesday against Al Jazeerawhom they beat 3-1.

​“We are still hurt, a victory today would have the same feeling, we did not achieve the goalbut today as a team we had to stand up because we know what we do, so today we had the goal of standing up to think about the League and today we took a step, even though we have received criticism, “he added.

table he answered the first two questions of the press conference for being the man of the match; however, he asked to give a final statement asking for respect from Ferreiraafter the words I say after advancing to the Final of the tournament with the true.

“Humility and chicken soup never hurt anyoneand perhaps the problem that the Monterey losing was exactly that, having thought that I was going to play against an easy team”, said Abel.